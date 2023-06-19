|New York
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|11
|14
|11
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marte rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lindor ss
|5
|2
|2
|5
|Dubón ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Guillorme ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Salazar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Kessinger ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vogelbach dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Diaz dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Baty 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|McCormick lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Álvarez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Narváez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Meyers cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|New York
|005
|001
|005
|—
|11
|Houston
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
E_Maldonado (6), Meyers (1). DP_New York 2, Houston 0. LOB_New York 6, Houston 4. 2B_Pham (10), Alonso (5), Lindor (18). HR_Vogelbach (4), Lindor (14), Diaz (6).
Umpires_Home, Jacob Metz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:38. A_33,185 (41,000).
