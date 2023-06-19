New YorkHouston
Totals41111411Totals30151
Nimmo cf5000Altuve 2b4000
Marte rf5221Bregman 3b3010
Lindor ss5225Dubón ph1010
Guillorme ss0000Tucker rf3000
Alonso 1b4110Salazar ph1000
Pham lf4221J.Abreu 1b3000
McNeil 2b5021Kessinger ph0000
Vogelbach dh5123Diaz dh4111
Baty 3b5220McCormick lf3000
Álvarez c3110Peña ss3010
Narváez c0000Meyers cf2000
Maldonado c3010

New York00500100511
Houston0000001001

E_Maldonado (6), Meyers (1). DP_New York 2, Houston 0. LOB_New York 6, Houston 4. 2B_Pham (10), Alonso (5), Lindor (18). HR_Vogelbach (4), Lindor (14), Diaz (6).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Scherzer W,6-2841118
Hartwig110010
Houston
Brown L,6-452-376627
Stanek1-300000
Dubin375514

Umpires_Home, Jacob Metz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:38. A_33,185 (41,000).

