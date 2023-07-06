|New York
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Fletcher ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Carroll lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|S.Marte rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|McCarthy rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Baty 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Guillorme 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Canha dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|K.Marte ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|Arizona
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
DP_New York 1, Arizona 1. LOB_New York 9, Arizona 3. 3B_Canha (1). HR_Alvarez (15), Walker (18). SB_S.Marte (23), Pham (10), Walker (5), McCarthy (18).
|6
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian Walsh; Third, Will Little.
T_2:37. A_18,152 (48,359).
