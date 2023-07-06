New YorkArizona
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32262Totals30141
Nimmo cf4000Perdomo 2b-ss4010
Pham lf4010Longoria 3b3000
Lindor ss4000Fletcher ph1000
Alonso 1b4000Carroll lf4010
S.Marte rf3010Walker 1b3111
McNeil 2b4000Gurriel Jr. dh3000
Alvarez c4121McCarthy rf3010
Baty 3b3110Kelly c3000
Guillorme 3b0000Ahmed ss2000
Canha dh2011K.Marte ph-2b1000
Thomas cf3000

New York0000000022
Arizona0000001001

DP_New York 1, Arizona 1. LOB_New York 9, Arizona 3. 3B_Canha (1). HR_Alvarez (15), Walker (18). SB_S.Marte (23), Pham (10), Walker (5), McCarthy (18).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Senga W,7-58411112
Robertson S,13-16100001
Arizona
Henry620042
K.Nelson2-310002
McGough11-300012
Chafin L,2-2 BS,8-112-332210
Ginkel1-300000

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian Walsh; Third, Will Little.

T_2:37. A_18,152 (48,359).

