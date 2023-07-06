New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3226266
Nimmo cf400011.276
Pham lf401010.286
Lindor ss400000.221
Alonso 1b400002.214
S.Marte rf301010.257
McNeil 2b400001.256
Alvarez c412100.221
Baty 3b311011.250
Guillorme 3b000000.244
Canha dh201121.248

ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals30141113
Perdomo 2b-ss401001.278
Longoria 3b300002.244
b-Fletcher ph100000.300
Carroll lf401002.292
Walker 1b311111.270
Gurriel Jr. dh300002.266
McCarthy rf301002.254
Kelly c300002.175
Ahmed ss200001.219
a-K.Marte ph-2b100000.284
Thomas cf300000.224

New York000000002_260
Arizona000000100_140

a-grounded out for Ahmed in the 8th. b-flied out for Longoria in the 9th.

LOB_New York 9, Arizona 3. 3B_Canha (1). HR_Alvarez (15), off Chafin; Walker (18), off Senga. RBIs_Alvarez (30), Canha (26), Walker (57). SB_S.Marte (23), Pham (10), Walker (5), McCarthy (18).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Pham 2, McNeil 2); Arizona 2 (Thomas, Gurriel Jr.). RISP_New York 0 for 5; Arizona 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Lindor. GIDP_Walker.

DP_New York 1 (Lindor, McNeil, Alonso); Arizona 1 (Thomas, Perdomo, Thomas).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Senga, W, 7-584111121073.31
Robertson, S, 13-16100001141.88
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Henry620042873.75
K.Nelson2-310002132.76
McGough11-300012232.84
Chafin, L, 2-2, BS, 8-112-332210243.38
Ginkel1-30000062.56

Inherited runners-scored_McGough 1-0, Ginkel 2-0. IBB_off Henry (S.Marte).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian Walsh; Third, Will Little.

T_2:37. A_18,152 (48,359).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

