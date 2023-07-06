|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|6
|6
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|S.Marte rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Alvarez c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|Baty 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Guillorme 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Canha dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.248
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|1
|13
|Perdomo 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|b-Fletcher ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Carroll lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.270
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|McCarthy rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.175
|Ahmed ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|a-K.Marte ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|New York
|000
|000
|002_2
|6
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|100_1
|4
|0
a-grounded out for Ahmed in the 8th. b-flied out for Longoria in the 9th.
LOB_New York 9, Arizona 3. 3B_Canha (1). HR_Alvarez (15), off Chafin; Walker (18), off Senga. RBIs_Alvarez (30), Canha (26), Walker (57). SB_S.Marte (23), Pham (10), Walker (5), McCarthy (18).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Pham 2, McNeil 2); Arizona 2 (Thomas, Gurriel Jr.). RISP_New York 0 for 5; Arizona 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Lindor. GIDP_Walker.
DP_New York 1 (Lindor, McNeil, Alonso); Arizona 1 (Thomas, Perdomo, Thomas).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senga, W, 7-5
|8
|4
|1
|1
|1
|12
|107
|3.31
|Robertson, S, 13-16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.88
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Henry
|6
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|87
|3.75
|K.Nelson
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.76
|McGough
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|2.84
|Chafin, L, 2-2, BS, 8-11
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|24
|3.38
|Ginkel
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.56
Inherited runners-scored_McGough 1-0, Ginkel 2-0. IBB_off Henry (S.Marte).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian Walsh; Third, Will Little.
T_2:37. A_18,152 (48,359).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.