Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3314147
Betts 2b401111.286
Freeman 1b300011.314
Muncy 3b400002.193
Martinez dh400001.258
Peralta lf-rf400000.271
Heyward rf101000.251
Marisnick cf200000.000
b-Taylor ph-lf101000.213
Outman cf-rf-cf210021.238
Rojas ss401000.231
Barnes c200001.102
a-W.Smith ph-c200000.270

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3326218
Nimmo cf400100.263
Lindor ss400002.232
McNeil 2b401000.248
Alonso 1b400001.207
Vogelbach dh401001.223
1-Stewart pr-dh000000.200
Marte rf411003.254
Baty 3b411001.239
Canha lf201000.243
c-Guillorme ph101100.250
Narváez c200010.175

Los Angeles0000000100_140
New York0000100001_260

No outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Barnes in the 8th. b-doubled for Marisnick in the 9th. c-doubled for Canha in the 10th.

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 7, New York 7. 2B_Taylor (7), McNeil (14), Guillorme (6). RBIs_Betts (65), Nimmo (43), Guillorme (8). SB_Marte (24), Canha (7), Stewart (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Betts, Peralta, Outman, Muncy); New York 5 (Baty, Narváez, Lindor 2, Alonso). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 11; New York 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_W.Smith, Rojas, Nimmo.

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miller42-331115774.25
Graterol1-30000011.79
Brasier100001121.59
Bickford110001165.66
Vesia10000046.17
Phillips110001182.41
N.Robertson, L, 0-101100036.23
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scherzer710036973.99
Gott, BS, 0-11-321110152.70
Raley2-300000122.18
D.Robertson, W, 4-2210001271.96

Inherited runners-scored_Graterol 2-0, Raley 2-0. HBP_Miller (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:47. A_34,805 (42,136).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you