|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|4
|1
|4
|7
|Betts 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.286
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.314
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Peralta lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Heyward rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Marisnick cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Taylor ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Outman cf-rf-cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.238
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Barnes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.102
|a-W.Smith ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|1
|8
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|1-Stewart pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Marte rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.254
|Baty 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Canha lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|c-Guillorme ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Narváez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.175
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|010
|0_1
|4
|0
|New York
|000
|010
|000
|1_2
|6
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Barnes in the 8th. b-doubled for Marisnick in the 9th. c-doubled for Canha in the 10th.
1-ran for Vogelbach in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 7, New York 7. 2B_Taylor (7), McNeil (14), Guillorme (6). RBIs_Betts (65), Nimmo (43), Guillorme (8). SB_Marte (24), Canha (7), Stewart (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Betts, Peralta, Outman, Muncy); New York 5 (Baty, Narváez, Lindor 2, Alonso). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 11; New York 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_W.Smith, Rojas, Nimmo.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miller
|4
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|77
|4.25
|Graterol
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.79
|Brasier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.59
|Bickford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|5.66
|Vesia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6.17
|Phillips
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.41
|N.Robertson, L, 0-1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6.23
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer
|7
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6
|97
|3.99
|Gott, BS, 0-1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|15
|2.70
|Raley
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.18
|D.Robertson, W, 4-2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|1.96
Inherited runners-scored_Graterol 2-0, Raley 2-0. HBP_Miller (Canha).
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_2:47. A_34,805 (42,136).
