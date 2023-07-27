WashingtonNew York
Totals29151Totals28262
Abrams ss3110Nimmo cf3000
Thomas rf4000Lindor ss4000
Candelario 3b3000McNeil 2b-rf3110
Meneses dh4010Alonso 1b3110
Ruiz c3011Vogelbach dh3011
Do.Smith 1b3000Mendick pr-2b0000
Dickerson lf3010Stewart rf3000
Garrett lf1000Raley p0000
García 2b3000Canha lf3021
Vargas ph1000Baty 3b4010
Call cf1010Narváez c2000

Washington0000010001
New York00000002x2

E_Gray (3), Narváez (3). DP_Washington 1, New York 1. LOB_Washington 9, New York 9. 2B_Baty (10). SB_Abrams (21). SF_Ruiz (2), Canha (5). S_Call (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Gray620034
Weems H,22-310001
Ferrer H,31-300000
Thompson L,3-4 BS,1-41-332200
Finnegan2-300000
New York
Senga621135
Peterson W,3-7230000
Raley S,2-4100011

HBP_Gray 2 (McNeil,Alonso), Senga (Do.Smith), Thompson (Stewart). WP_Thompson, Senga, Peterson.

Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:48. A_32,834 (42,136).

