|Washington
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|28
|2
|6
|2
|Abrams ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil 2b-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ruiz c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Do.Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mendick pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stewart rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Raley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Vargas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Baty 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Call cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Narváez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|02x
|—
|2
E_Gray (3), Narváez (3). DP_Washington 1, New York 1. LOB_Washington 9, New York 9. 2B_Baty (10). SB_Abrams (21). SF_Ruiz (2), Canha (5). S_Call (1).
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Gray 2 (McNeil,Alonso), Senga (Do.Smith), Thompson (Stewart). WP_Thompson, Senga, Peterson.
Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_2:48. A_32,834 (42,136).
