WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2915146
Abrams ss311021.257
Thomas rf400002.290
Candelario 3b300001.253
Meneses dh401000.280
Ruiz c301100.245
Do.Smith 1b300001.265
Dickerson lf301000.258
Garrett lf100000.263
García 2b300001.261
a-Vargas ph100000.267
Call cf101020.209

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2826235
Nimmo cf300011.258
Lindor ss400001.228
McNeil 2b-rf311000.249
Alonso 1b311000.217
Vogelbach dh301110.228
1-Mendick pr-2b000000.083
Stewart rf300002.200
Raley p000000---
Canha lf302101.242
Baty 3b401000.230
Narváez c200010.213

Washington000001000_151
New York00000002x_261

a-flied out for García in the 9th.

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th.

E_Gray (3), Narváez (3). LOB_Washington 9, New York 9. 2B_Baty (10). RBIs_Ruiz (39), Vogelbach (30), Canha (29). SB_Abrams (21). CS_Call (5), Nimmo (2). SF_Ruiz, Canha. S_Call.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Do.Smith, Thomas, Dickerson 2); New York 6 (Baty 3, Nimmo 3). RISP_Washington 1 for 5; New York 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Baty. GIDP_Thomas.

DP_Washington 1 (Ruiz, Abrams, Ruiz); New York 1 (Lindor, Alonso).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray6200341063.27
Weems, H, 22-310001123.29
Ferrer, H, 31-30000035.40
Thompson, L, 3-4, BS, 1-41-332200214.70
Finnegan2-30000083.12
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Senga621135993.17
Peterson, W, 3-7230000246.12
Raley, S, 2-4100011172.50

Inherited runners-scored_Ferrer 1-0, Finnegan 3-1. HBP_Gray 2 (McNeil,Alonso), Senga (Do.Smith), Thompson (Stewart). WP_Thompson, Senga, Peterson.

Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:48. A_32,834 (42,136).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you