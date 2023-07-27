|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|4
|6
|Abrams ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.257
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Ruiz c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Do.Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Garrett lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|a-Vargas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Call cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.209
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|2
|6
|2
|3
|5
|Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|McNeil 2b-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.228
|1-Mendick pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Stewart rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Raley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Baty 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Narváez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Washington
|000
|001
|000_1
|5
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|02x_2
|6
|1
a-flied out for García in the 9th.
1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th.
E_Gray (3), Narváez (3). LOB_Washington 9, New York 9. 2B_Baty (10). RBIs_Ruiz (39), Vogelbach (30), Canha (29). SB_Abrams (21). CS_Call (5), Nimmo (2). SF_Ruiz, Canha. S_Call.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Do.Smith, Thomas, Dickerson 2); New York 6 (Baty 3, Nimmo 3). RISP_Washington 1 for 5; New York 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Baty. GIDP_Thomas.
DP_Washington 1 (Ruiz, Abrams, Ruiz); New York 1 (Lindor, Alonso).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|106
|3.27
|Weems, H, 2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.29
|Ferrer, H, 3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5.40
|Thompson, L, 3-4, BS, 1-4
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|21
|4.70
|Finnegan
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.12
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senga
|6
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|99
|3.17
|Peterson, W, 3-7
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|6.12
|Raley, S, 2-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.50
Inherited runners-scored_Ferrer 1-0, Finnegan 3-1. HBP_Gray 2 (McNeil,Alonso), Senga (Do.Smith), Thompson (Stewart). WP_Thompson, Senga, Peterson.
Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_2:48. A_32,834 (42,136).
