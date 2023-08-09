|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|2
|5
|12
|Morel dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.268
|Hoerner 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.275
|Happ lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Bellinger cf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.327
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.256
|Suzuki rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.485
|Wisdom 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|a-Tauchman ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.284
|Amaya c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|b-Madrigal ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|4
|10
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Alvarez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Alonso 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.227
|McNeil rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Almonte dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.167
|Vientos 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Mendick 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Araúz 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.154
|Ortega lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Chicago
|110
|000
|001_3
|7
|0
|New York
|000
|202
|00x_4
|8
|0
a-walked for Wisdom in the 7th. b-sacrificed for Amaya in the 9th.
LOB_Chicago 9, New York 9. 2B_Almonte (1). 3B_Suzuki (3). HR_Morel (18), off Peterson; Suzuki (10), off Ottavino; Alonso (35), off Hendricks; McNeil (5), off Wesneski. RBIs_Morel (55), Suzuki (38), Alonso 2 (87), McNeil (38), Araúz (2). SB_Alonso (4), Ortega (1). S_Madrigal.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Wisdom, Hoerner, Happ 2); New York 6 (Alvarez 2, Vientos 2, Alonso 2). RISP_Chicago 0 for 6; New York 1 for 11.
GIDP_Happ.
DP_New York 1 (Lindor, Araúz, Alonso).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|94
|3.96
|Wesneski, L, 2-4
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|4.79
|Cuas
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|36
|0.00
|Merryweather
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3.51
|Leiter Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.88
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peterson
|3
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|62
|5.61
|Hartwig, W, 4-1
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|3.27
|Gott, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|4.50
|Walker, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|6.75
|Ottavino
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|10
|3.52
|Bickford, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|12.46
Ottavino pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 2-0, Merryweather 2-0, Hartwig 2-0, Bickford 2-0. HBP_Gott (Amaya). PB_Alvarez (6).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:06. A_37,527 (42,136).
