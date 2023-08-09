North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High 83F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.