ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32372512
Morel dh411112.268
Hoerner 2b301021.275
Happ lf500002.241
Bellinger cf-1b400002.327
Swanson ss400003.256
Suzuki rf423100.254
Candelario 3b402000.485
Wisdom 1b200001.196
a-Tauchman ph-cf000020.284
Amaya c200001.253
b-Madrigal ph000000.273

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33484410
Nimmo cf501002.253
Alvarez c401000.231
Lindor ss311011.246
Alonso 1b211220.227
McNeil rf411100.253
Almonte dh311012.167
Vientos 3b400001.198
Mendick 3b000000.212
Araúz 2b401103.154
Ortega lf401001.200

Chicago110000001_370
New York00020200x_480

a-walked for Wisdom in the 7th. b-sacrificed for Amaya in the 9th.

LOB_Chicago 9, New York 9. 2B_Almonte (1). 3B_Suzuki (3). HR_Morel (18), off Peterson; Suzuki (10), off Ottavino; Alonso (35), off Hendricks; McNeil (5), off Wesneski. RBIs_Morel (55), Suzuki (38), Alonso 2 (87), McNeil (38), Araúz (2). SB_Alonso (4), Ortega (1). S_Madrigal.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Wisdom, Hoerner, Happ 2); New York 6 (Alvarez 2, Vientos 2, Alonso 2). RISP_Chicago 0 for 6; New York 1 for 11.

GIDP_Happ.

DP_New York 1 (Lindor, Araúz, Alonso).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hendricks552226943.96
Wesneski, L, 2-4032200144.79
Cuas12-300022360.00
Merryweather1-30000133.51
Leiter Jr.100001102.88
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Peterson32-342225625.61
Hartwig, W, 4-121-310002383.27
Gott, H, 1100011194.50
Walker, H, 1100002166.75
Ottavino021110103.52
Bickford, S, 1-11000121712.46

Ottavino pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 2-0, Merryweather 2-0, Hartwig 2-0, Bickford 2-0. HBP_Gott (Amaya). PB_Alvarez (6).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:06. A_37,527 (42,136).

