|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|7
|3
|5
|9
|Nimmo cf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.245
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Jankowski lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|a-Guillorme ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Escobar 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Nido c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|3
|10
|3
|3
|14
|Ortega cf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Velazquez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Happ lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Morel cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Suzuki rf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.300
|Schwindel dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Rivas 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.213
|Bote 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.303
|New York
|001
|100
|000
|2_4
|7
|0
|Chicago
|010
|100
|000
|1_3
|10
|2
a-walked for Davis in the 10th.
E_Ortega (1), Norris (1). LOB_New York 10, Chicago 9. 2B_Escobar (18), Schwindel (11), Gomes (7), Wisdom (18). HR_Escobar (11), off Smyly. RBIs_Lindor (66), Escobar (40), Alonso (77), Gomes 2 (12), Morel (26). SB_Marte (11), Suzuki (5). CS_Ortega (5).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Nido 3, Escobar 2, Canha); Chicago 2 (Ortega 2). RISP_New York 1 for 9; Chicago 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Lindor, Canha. GIDP_Canha, Alonso, Schwindel.
DP_New York 1 (Escobar, Alonso); Chicago 2 (Hoerner, Bote, Rivas; Gomes, Rivas).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer
|6
|1-3
|8
|2
|2
|1
|11
|102
|2.22
|Holderman
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.04
|López, W, 1-0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|38
|3.12
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly
|4
|1-3
|5
|2
|1
|1
|4
|83
|4.22
|Espinoza
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|42
|2.79
|Effross
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|2.92
|Brault
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Givens, L, 5-2
|2-3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|10
|2.92
|Norris
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|6.90
Inherited runners-scored_Holderman 1-0, Espinoza 1-0, Norris 2-1. IBB_off Givens (Lindor), off López (Hoerner). HBP_Smyly (McNeil), Givens (Alonso).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_3:33. A_34,366 (41,649).
