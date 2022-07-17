New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3647359
Nimmo cf521001.270
Marte rf401011.292
Lindor ss411112.245
Alonso 1b400101.265
Canha lf400011.268
Jankowski lf000000.167
Davis dh300012.235
a-Guillorme ph-dh000010.294
Escobar 3b513101.223
McNeil 2b300000.304
Nido c401000.211

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals383103314
Ortega cf-lf200010.240
Velazquez lf200001.217
Happ lf200001.274
Morel cf301101.265
Suzuki rf503001.271
Hoerner ss400012.300
Schwindel dh511002.242
Wisdom 3b411002.222
Rivas 1b401002.236
Gomes c302210.213
Bote 2b411002.303

New York0011000002_470
Chicago0101000001_3102

a-walked for Davis in the 10th.

E_Ortega (1), Norris (1). LOB_New York 10, Chicago 9. 2B_Escobar (18), Schwindel (11), Gomes (7), Wisdom (18). HR_Escobar (11), off Smyly. RBIs_Lindor (66), Escobar (40), Alonso (77), Gomes 2 (12), Morel (26). SB_Marte (11), Suzuki (5). CS_Ortega (5).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Nido 3, Escobar 2, Canha); Chicago 2 (Ortega 2). RISP_New York 1 for 9; Chicago 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Lindor, Canha. GIDP_Canha, Alonso, Schwindel.

DP_New York 1 (Escobar, Alonso); Chicago 2 (Hoerner, Bote, Rivas; Gomes, Rivas).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scherzer61-38221111022.22
Holderman12-300001142.04
López, W, 1-0221022383.12
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smyly41-352114834.22
Espinoza22-310022422.79
Effross100003152.92
Brault10000070.00
Givens, L, 5-22-312010102.92
Norris1-300010116.90

Inherited runners-scored_Holderman 1-0, Espinoza 1-0, Norris 2-1. IBB_off Givens (Lindor), off López (Hoerner). HBP_Smyly (McNeil), Givens (Alonso).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:33. A_34,366 (41,649).

