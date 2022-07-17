New YorkChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36473Totals383103
Nimmo cf5210Ortega cf-lf2000
Marte rf4010Velazquez lf2000
Lindor ss4111Happ lf2000
Alonso 1b4001Morel cf3011
Canha lf4000Suzuki rf5030
Jankowski lf0000Hoerner ss4000
Davis dh3000Schwindel dh5110
Guillorme ph-dh0000Wisdom 3b4110
Escobar 3b5131Rivas 1b4010
McNeil 2b3000Gomes c3022
Nido c4010Bote 2b4110

New York00110000024
Chicago01010000013

E_Ortega (1), Norris (1). DP_New York 1, Chicago 2. LOB_New York 10, Chicago 9. 2B_Escobar (18), Schwindel (11), Gomes (7), Wisdom (18). HR_Escobar (11). SB_Marte (11), Suzuki (5).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Scherzer61-3822111
Holderman12-300001
López W,1-0221022
Chicago
Smyly41-352114
Espinoza22-310022
Effross100003
Brault100000
Givens L,5-22-312010
Norris1-300010

HBP_Smyly (McNeil), Givens (Alonso).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:33. A_34,366 (41,649).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you