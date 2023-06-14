New York (A)ABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35361310
Bauers rf501101.222
Stanton dh400012.222
Donaldson 3b410011.130
Rizzo 1b300001.266
LeMahieu 2b401001.236
1-Cabrera pr-lf000000.195
Kiner-Falefa cf310002.238
a-Torres ph-2b000010.252
McKinney lf-cf402001.320
Trevino c311000.217
b-Calhoun ph100000.238
Higashioka c000000.240
Volpe ss401001.192

New York (N)ABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35484112
Nimmo cf402201.289
Marte rf401101.257
McNeil 2b400002.273
Lindor ss411001.214
Álvarez c411002.236
Baty dh400001.229
Pham lf402100.244
Escobar 3b420003.231
Vientos 1b301011.178

New York (A)0000012000_360
New York (N)0000102001_482

One out when winning run scored.

a-walked for Kiner-Falefa in the 9th. b-grounded out for Trevino in the 9th.

1-ran for LeMahieu in the 9th.

E_McNeil (3), Álvarez (6). LOB_New York (A) 7, New York (N) 6. 2B_McKinney (3), Trevino (3), Volpe (8), LeMahieu (10), Lindor (17), Pham (9), Nimmo (11). RBIs_Bauers (14), Pham (23), Nimmo 2 (29), Marte (19). SB_Kiner-Falefa (8).

Runners left in scoring position_New York (A) 5 (Donaldson 2, Bauers, Calhoun 2); New York (N) 2 (Escobar, Lindor). RISP_New York (A) 1 for 15; New York (N) 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Volpe 2, Stanton, McKinney, Álvarez. GIDP_Stanton.

DP_New York (N) 1 (Escobar, McNeil, Vientos).

New York (A)IPHRERBBSONPERA
Cole641108952.75
Cordero, H, 72-322210173.58
Marinaccio, BS, 1-51-31000083.41
Kahnle100002130.00
Abreu, L, 2-211-301002203.45
Ramirez01000021.64
New York (N)IPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander6311061074.40
Brigham2-302211204.38
Raley1-310000102.78
Ottavino110001154.05
Robertson110011171.78
Leone, W, 1-2100011114.24

Ramirez pitched to 1 batters in the 10th

Inherited runners-scored_Marinaccio 3-2, Ramirez 1-1, Raley 1-1. IBB_off Leone (Stanton). HBP_Brigham (Rizzo), Marinaccio (Nimmo).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:17. A_44,121 (42,136).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you