|New York (A)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|6
|1
|3
|10
|Bauers rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.130
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|1-Cabrera pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Kiner-Falefa cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|a-Torres ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|McKinney lf-cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Trevino c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|b-Calhoun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Higashioka c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Volpe ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|New York (N)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|1
|12
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.289
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Álvarez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Baty dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Escobar 3b
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Vientos 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.178
|New York (A)
|000
|001
|200
|0_3
|6
|0
|New York (N)
|000
|010
|200
|1_4
|8
|2
One out when winning run scored.
a-walked for Kiner-Falefa in the 9th. b-grounded out for Trevino in the 9th.
1-ran for LeMahieu in the 9th.
E_McNeil (3), Álvarez (6). LOB_New York (A) 7, New York (N) 6. 2B_McKinney (3), Trevino (3), Volpe (8), LeMahieu (10), Lindor (17), Pham (9), Nimmo (11). RBIs_Bauers (14), Pham (23), Nimmo 2 (29), Marte (19). SB_Kiner-Falefa (8).
Runners left in scoring position_New York (A) 5 (Donaldson 2, Bauers, Calhoun 2); New York (N) 2 (Escobar, Lindor). RISP_New York (A) 1 for 15; New York (N) 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Volpe 2, Stanton, McKinney, Álvarez. GIDP_Stanton.
DP_New York (N) 1 (Escobar, McNeil, Vientos).
|New York (A)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|8
|95
|2.75
|Cordero, H, 7
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|17
|3.58
|Marinaccio, BS, 1-5
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.41
|Kahnle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Abreu, L, 2-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.45
|Ramirez
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1.64
|New York (N)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|107
|4.40
|Brigham
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|20
|4.38
|Raley
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.78
|Ottavino
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.05
|Robertson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|1.78
|Leone, W, 1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|4.24
Ramirez pitched to 1 batters in the 10th
Inherited runners-scored_Marinaccio 3-2, Ramirez 1-1, Raley 1-1. IBB_off Leone (Stanton). HBP_Brigham (Rizzo), Marinaccio (Nimmo).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:17. A_44,121 (42,136).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.