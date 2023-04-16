|New York
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|4
|6
|3
|Totals
|38
|3
|9
|3
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ruiz cf
|6
|0
|1
|1
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Rooker dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Canha dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Peterson 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Locastro pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Vogelbach ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wade pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Langeliers c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Noda 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|K.Smith ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Álvarez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Capel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|010
|001
|001
|1
|—
|4
|Oakland
|000
|010
|020
|0
|—
|3
DP_New York 1, Oakland 2. LOB_New York 8, Oakland 14. 2B_Rooker (1), Langeliers (2). HR_Pham (2), Lindor (4), Alonso (8). SB_K.Smith (1), Ruiz (4), J.Peterson (2), Locastro (4), Marte (7), Lindor (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Butto
|5
|5
|1
|1
|4
|2
|Reyes H,1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Curtiss BS,0-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Yacabonis W,1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Robertson S,4-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|Sears
|6
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Lovelady
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Jiménez BS,1-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Moll L,0-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Jackson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Butto pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
HBP_Robertson (Langeliers). WP_Robertson, Jackson.
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:03. A_17,645 (46,847).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.