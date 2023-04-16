New YorkOakland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34463Totals38393
Nimmo cf4010Ruiz cf6011
Marte rf4000Kemp lf4000
Lindor ss4111Rooker dh4020
Alonso 1b4111Laureano rf4000
Canha dh3000J.Peterson 3b3100
Locastro pr-dh0000Díaz 2b4110
Vogelbach ph-dh1000Wade pr0000
Pham lf3111Langeliers c4022
McNeil 2b3010Noda 1b4020
Escobar 3b4110K.Smith ss4110
Álvarez c4000Capel ph1000

New York01000100114
Oakland00001002003

DP_New York 1, Oakland 2. LOB_New York 8, Oakland 14. 2B_Rooker (1), Langeliers (2). HR_Pham (2), Lindor (4), Alonso (8). SB_K.Smith (1), Ruiz (4), J.Peterson (2), Locastro (4), Marte (7), Lindor (2).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Butto551142
Reyes H,1210002
Curtiss BS,0-1122221
Yacabonis W,1-0110011
Robertson S,4-4100000
Oakland
Sears642203
Lovelady210012
Jiménez BS,1-21-311130
Moll L,0-211-301001
Jackson1-300030

Butto pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Robertson (Langeliers). WP_Robertson, Jackson.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:03. A_17,645 (46,847).

