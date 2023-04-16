|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|6
|3
|7
|6
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.246
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.267
|Canha dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.192
|1-Locastro pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Vogelbach ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Pham lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.281
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Álvarez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|3
|9
|3
|7
|6
|Ruiz cf
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.308
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.179
|Rooker dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|J.Peterson 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.204
|Díaz 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.189
|2-Wade pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Langeliers c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.271
|Noda 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|K.Smith ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|b-Capel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|New York
|010
|001
|001
|1_4
|6
|0
|Oakland
|000
|010
|020
|0_3
|9
|0
a-grounded out for Locastro in the 10th. b-grounded out for K.Smith in the 10th.
1-ran for Canha in the 9th. 2-ran for Díaz in the 10th.
LOB_New York 8, Oakland 14. 2B_Rooker (1), Langeliers (2). HR_Pham (2), off Sears; Lindor (4), off Sears; Alonso (8), off Jiménez. RBIs_Pham (6), Lindor (16), Alonso (14), Ruiz (8), Langeliers 2 (8). SB_K.Smith (1), Ruiz (4), J.Peterson (2), Locastro (4), Marte (7), Lindor (2).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Álvarez, Vogelbach 2); Oakland 9 (K.Smith 2, Díaz, Laureano 2, Ruiz 3, J.Peterson). RISP_New York 0 for 6; Oakland 2 for 19.
Runners moved up_Escobar, Álvarez, Díaz. GIDP_Escobar, Marte.
DP_New York 1 (Álvarez); Oakland 2 (K.Smith, Díaz, Noda; K.Smith, Díaz, Noda).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Butto
|5
|5
|1
|1
|4
|2
|83
|1.80
|Reyes, H, 1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|0.00
|Curtiss, BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|30
|3.24
|Yacabonis, W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|0.00
|Robertson, S, 4-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sears
|6
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|88
|4.60
|Lovelady
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|0.00
|Jiménez, BS, 1-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|19
|5.40
|Moll, L, 0-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.18
|Jackson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|20
|1.12
Inherited runners-scored_Reyes 1-0, Moll 3-0, Jackson 1-1. HBP_Robertson (Langeliers). WP_Robertson, Jackson.
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:03. A_17,645 (46,847).
