New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3446376
Nimmo cf401011.286
Marte rf400011.255
Lindor ss411110.246
Alonso 1b411112.267
Canha dh300011.192
1-Locastro pr-dh000000.000
a-Vogelbach ph-dh100000.174
Pham lf311110.281
McNeil 2b301011.218
Escobar 3b411000.125
Álvarez c400000.067

OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3839376
Ruiz cf601102.308
Kemp lf400010.179
Rooker dh402011.333
Laureano rf400011.218
J.Peterson 3b310021.204
Díaz 2b411010.189
2-Wade pr000000.000
Langeliers c402200.271
Noda 1b402011.211
K.Smith ss411000.136
b-Capel ph100000.241

New York0100010011_460
Oakland0000100200_390

a-grounded out for Locastro in the 10th. b-grounded out for K.Smith in the 10th.

1-ran for Canha in the 9th. 2-ran for Díaz in the 10th.

LOB_New York 8, Oakland 14. 2B_Rooker (1), Langeliers (2). HR_Pham (2), off Sears; Lindor (4), off Sears; Alonso (8), off Jiménez. RBIs_Pham (6), Lindor (16), Alonso (14), Ruiz (8), Langeliers 2 (8). SB_K.Smith (1), Ruiz (4), J.Peterson (2), Locastro (4), Marte (7), Lindor (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Álvarez, Vogelbach 2); Oakland 9 (K.Smith 2, Díaz, Laureano 2, Ruiz 3, J.Peterson). RISP_New York 0 for 6; Oakland 2 for 19.

Runners moved up_Escobar, Álvarez, Díaz. GIDP_Escobar, Marte.

DP_New York 1 (Álvarez); Oakland 2 (K.Smith, Díaz, Noda; K.Smith, Díaz, Noda).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Butto551142831.80
Reyes, H, 1210002260.00
Curtiss, BS, 0-1122221303.24
Yacabonis, W, 1-0110011190.00
Robertson, S, 4-4100000100.00
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sears642203884.60
Lovelady210012230.00
Jiménez, BS, 1-21-311130195.40
Moll, L, 0-211-30100193.18
Jackson1-300030201.12

Inherited runners-scored_Reyes 1-0, Moll 3-0, Jackson 1-1. HBP_Robertson (Langeliers). WP_Robertson, Jackson.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:03. A_17,645 (46,847).

