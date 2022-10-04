|Washington
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|Thomas rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Meneses 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McNeil 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|García 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Canha lf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Call pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Nido c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Adams c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Washington
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|New York
|021
|100
|00x
|—
|4
E_Ottavino (3). DP_Washington 0, New York 1. LOB_Washington 6, New York 9. 2B_García (23), Robles (10), McNeil (39), Nimmo (29). HR_Adams (5), Nimmo (15). SB_Hernández (10), Abrams (6), Call (3). SF_Canha (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Abbott L,0-5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|6
|Weems
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Machado
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|Carrasco
|4
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Smith
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peterson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ottavino W,6-3
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Díaz S,32-35
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Carrasco pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Abbott (Canha). WP_Abbott.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:12.
