WashingtonNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33272Totals31484
Thomas rf3010Nimmo cf5133
Abrams ss4010Lindor ss4000
Meneses 1b4010McNeil 2b3120
Voit dh4000Alonso 1b2010
García 2b4010Escobar 3b3000
Hernández lf4010Vogelbach dh4010
Vargas 3b4000Canha lf2101
Robles cf2010Naquin rf4000
Call pr-cf1100Nido c4110
Adams c3112

Washington0000200002
New York02110000x4

E_Ottavino (3). DP_Washington 0, New York 1. LOB_Washington 6, New York 9. 2B_García (23), Robles (10), McNeil (39), Nimmo (29). HR_Adams (5), Nimmo (15). SB_Hernández (10), Abrams (6), Call (3). SF_Canha (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Abbott L,0-5454346
Weems210003
Machado220000
New York
Carrasco452213
Smith120001
Peterson100000
Ottavino W,6-312-300012
Díaz S,32-3511-300001

Carrasco pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Abbott (Canha). WP_Abbott.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:12.

