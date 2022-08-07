|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|2
|2
|1
|19
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.292
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.296
|Rosario lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|b-Acuña Jr. ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Grossman rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Ozuna dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Adrianza 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.180
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|4
|3
|8
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.283
|Vogelbach dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|a-Ruf ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|McNeil 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.264
|Guillorme 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Nido c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Atlanta
|000
|002
|000_2
|2
|0
|New York
|004
|010
|00x_5
|10
|0
a-struck out for Vogelbach in the 4th. b-flied out for Rosario in the 7th.
LOB_Atlanta 1, New York 8. 2B_Alonso (21), Canha (11), Nimmo (21), McNeil (25). HR_Swanson (16), off deGrom. RBIs_Swanson 2 (58), Alonso 2 (95), Canha 2 (37).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 0; New York 4 (Ruf 2, Guillorme, Vogelbach). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 0; New York 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Canha.
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strider, L, 6-4
|2
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|5
|79
|3.11
|Lee
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|1.80
|McHugh
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|33
|3.23
|Minter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.56
|Iglesias
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom, W, 1-0
|5
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|12
|76
|2.53
|Rodríguez, H, 9
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|30
|5.12
|Díaz, S, 26-29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|1.39
Inherited runners-scored_Lee 1-0. IBB_off Lee (Alonso). WP_McHugh.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:58. A_37,717 (41,922).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.