AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals29222119
Swanson ss411202.292
Olson 1b400002.248
Riley 3b401003.296
Rosario lf200001.174
b-Acuña Jr. ph-rf100000.267
Contreras c300003.257
Grossman rf-lf300002.250
Ozuna dh300002.215
Harris II cf300003.286
Adrianza 2b210011.180

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34510438
Nimmo cf513000.273
Marte rf400001.292
Lindor ss412000.270
Alonso 1b311211.283
Vogelbach dh110011.239
a-Ruf ph-dh200001.219
McNeil 2b411000.304
Canha lf301210.264
Guillorme 3b400002.278
Nido c402002.225

Atlanta000002000_220
New York00401000x_5100

a-struck out for Vogelbach in the 4th. b-flied out for Rosario in the 7th.

LOB_Atlanta 1, New York 8. 2B_Alonso (21), Canha (11), Nimmo (21), McNeil (25). HR_Swanson (16), off deGrom. RBIs_Swanson 2 (58), Alonso 2 (95), Canha 2 (37).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 0; New York 4 (Ruf 2, Guillorme, Vogelbach). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 0; New York 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Canha.

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Strider, L, 6-422-364425793.11
Lee11-320011191.80
McHugh221101333.23
Minter10000092.56
Iglesias100001100.00
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
deGrom, W, 1-052-3122112762.53
Rodríguez, H, 921-310004305.12
Díaz, S, 26-29100003141.39

Inherited runners-scored_Lee 1-0. IBB_off Lee (Alonso). WP_McHugh.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:58. A_37,717 (41,922).

