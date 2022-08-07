AtlantaNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals29222Totals345104
Swanson ss4112Nimmo cf5130
Olson 1b4000Marte rf4000
Riley 3b4010Lindor ss4120
Rosario lf2000Alonso 1b3112
Acuña Jr. ph-rf1000Vogelbach dh1100
Contreras c3000Ruf ph-dh2000
Grossman rf-lf3000McNeil 2b4110
Ozuna dh3000Canha lf3012
Harris II cf3000Guillorme 3b4000
Adrianza 2b2100Nido c4020

Atlanta0000020002
New York00401000x5

LOB_Atlanta 1, New York 8. 2B_Alonso (21), Canha (11), Nimmo (21), McNeil (25). HR_Swanson (16).

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Strider L,6-422-364425
Lee11-320011
McHugh221101
Minter100000
Iglesias100001
New York
deGrom W,1-052-3122112
Rodríguez H,921-310004
Díaz S,26-29100003

WP_McHugh.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:58. A_37,717 (41,922).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

