New YorkBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals385135Totals33484
Nimmo cf5122Duran lf4120
Lindor ss5000Hernández ss1000
McNeil rf-2b5120Turner 2b4001
Alonso 1b4120Yoshida dh3000
Vogelbach dh2112Devers 3b4020
Vientos ph-dh2010Duvall cf4000
Alvarez c4000Verdugo rf3000
Baty 3b4121Casas 1b3220
Canha lf-rf4020Wong c4110
Guillorme 2b1000Chang ss2012
Stewart lf2010Refsnyder ph-lf1001

New York0022010005
Boston1200001004

E_Alvarez (9). DP_New York 0, Boston 1. LOB_New York 7, Boston 6. 2B_Baty (9), McNeil (15), Alonso (8), Chang (2). 3B_Casas (2). HR_Nimmo (15), Vogelbach (6). SB_Lindor (15). SF_Refsnyder (1). S_Guillorme (2).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Senga31-333213
Hartwig W,3-1210001
Peterson H,12-321111
Leone H,2110001
Raley H,19110012
Robertson S,14-17100001
Boston
Crawford L,4-5444402
Jacques120002
Bernardino121102
Bleier230000
Martin120001

Hartwig pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

WP_Peterson, Bernardino.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Brian Walsh; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:57. A_37,035 (37,755).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you