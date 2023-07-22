|New York
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|5
|13
|5
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Duran lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil rf-2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Turner 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Yoshida dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Vientos ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Duvall cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Baty 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Casas 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Canha lf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Wong c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Guillorme 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chang ss
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Stewart lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Refsnyder ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|002
|201
|000
|—
|5
|Boston
|120
|000
|100
|—
|4
E_Alvarez (9). DP_New York 0, Boston 1. LOB_New York 7, Boston 6. 2B_Baty (9), McNeil (15), Alonso (8), Chang (2). 3B_Casas (2). HR_Nimmo (15), Vogelbach (6). SB_Lindor (15). SF_Refsnyder (1). S_Guillorme (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Senga
|3
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Hartwig W,3-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peterson H,1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Leone H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Raley H,19
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Robertson S,14-17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|Crawford L,4-5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Jacques
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bernardino
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bleier
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Hartwig pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
WP_Peterson, Bernardino.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Brian Walsh; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:57. A_37,035 (37,755).
