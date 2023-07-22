New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals38513507
Nimmo cf512201.263
Lindor ss500002.226
McNeil rf-2b512001.248
Alonso 1b412000.207
Vogelbach dh211200.227
a-Vientos ph-dh201001.191
Alvarez c400001.239
Baty 3b412101.239
Canha lf-rf402000.246
Guillorme 2b100000.238
Stewart lf201000.273

BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3348439
Duran lf412000.315
Hernández ss100000.218
Turner 2b400100.286
Yoshida dh300011.314
Devers 3b402000.261
Duvall cf400002.250
Verdugo rf300012.277
Casas 1b322011.239
Wong c411003.240
Chang ss201200.159
b-Refsnyder ph-lf100100.269

New York002201000_5131
Boston120000100_480

a-struck out for Vogelbach in the 6th. b-sacrificed for Chang in the 7th.

E_Alvarez (9). LOB_New York 7, Boston 6. 2B_Baty (9), McNeil (15), Alonso (8), Chang (2). 3B_Casas (2). HR_Nimmo (15), off Crawford; Vogelbach (6), off Crawford. RBIs_Nimmo 2 (46), Vogelbach 2 (28), Baty (25), Turner (62), Chang 2 (14), Refsnyder (25). SB_Lindor (15). SF_Refsnyder. S_Guillorme.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (McNeil 3); Boston 3 (Casas, Verdugo, Duran). RISP_New York 5 for 17; Boston 2 for 8.

GIDP_Baty.

DP_Boston 1 (Turner, Hernández, Casas).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Senga31-333213633.27
Hartwig, W, 3-1210001252.87
Peterson, H, 12-321111246.44
Leone, H, 2110001124.50
Raley, H, 19110012232.08
Robertson, S, 14-17100001152.08
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Crawford, L, 4-5444402654.04
Jacques120002235.40
Bernardino121102152.48
Bleier230000255.09
Martin120001141.47

Inherited runners-scored_Leone 1-1. WP_Peterson, Bernardino.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Brian Walsh; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:57. A_37,035 (37,755).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you