|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|5
|13
|5
|0
|7
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.263
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|McNeil rf-2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.227
|a-Vientos ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Alvarez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Baty 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Canha lf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Guillorme 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Stewart lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|3
|9
|Duran lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Hernández ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Turner 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Yoshida dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.314
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Duvall cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Verdugo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.277
|Casas 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Wong c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.240
|Chang ss
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.159
|b-Refsnyder ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|New York
|002
|201
|000_5
|13
|1
|Boston
|120
|000
|100_4
|8
|0
a-struck out for Vogelbach in the 6th. b-sacrificed for Chang in the 7th.
E_Alvarez (9). LOB_New York 7, Boston 6. 2B_Baty (9), McNeil (15), Alonso (8), Chang (2). 3B_Casas (2). HR_Nimmo (15), off Crawford; Vogelbach (6), off Crawford. RBIs_Nimmo 2 (46), Vogelbach 2 (28), Baty (25), Turner (62), Chang 2 (14), Refsnyder (25). SB_Lindor (15). SF_Refsnyder. S_Guillorme.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (McNeil 3); Boston 3 (Casas, Verdugo, Duran). RISP_New York 5 for 17; Boston 2 for 8.
GIDP_Baty.
DP_Boston 1 (Turner, Hernández, Casas).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senga
|3
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|3
|63
|3.27
|Hartwig, W, 3-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|2.87
|Peterson, H, 1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|6.44
|Leone, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.50
|Raley, H, 19
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|2.08
|Robertson, S, 14-17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.08
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crawford, L, 4-5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|0
|2
|65
|4.04
|Jacques
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|5.40
|Bernardino
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|2.48
|Bleier
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|5.09
|Martin
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.47
Inherited runners-scored_Leone 1-1. WP_Peterson, Bernardino.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Brian Walsh; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:57. A_37,035 (37,755).
