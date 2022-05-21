New YorkColorado
Totals405135Totals36191
Lugo p-p0000Joe rf5010
Nimmo cf4110Blackmon dh4010
Marte rf5122Bryant lf4010
Lindor ss5011Cron 1b4130
Alonso dh5020McMahon 3b4000
Jankowski pr-lf0000Rodgers 2b4010
McNeil lf5020Daza cf4010
Escobar 3b4010Iglesias ss2011
Do.Smith 1b4100Hampson ss1000
Guillorme 2b4130El.Díaz c4000
Mazeika c4112

New York2200010005
Colorado0000010001

E_Iglesias (5). LOB_New York 10, Colorado 9. 2B_McNeil 2 (11), Mazeika (2), Alonso (7), Cron (10). HR_Marte (4).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Carrasco W,4-151-371104
Ottavino2-310000
Dr.Smith100000
Lugo210003
Colorado
Márquez L,1-46115417
Chacín210011
Estévez110000

HBP_Carrasco (Iglesias).

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:55. A_20,737 (50,445).

