|Lugo p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Joe rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Marte rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Bryant lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Alonso dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jankowski pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McNeil lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Iglesias ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Do.Smith 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Hampson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|El.Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mazeika c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|New York
|220
|001
|000
|—
|5
|Colorado
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
E_Iglesias (5). LOB_New York 10, Colorado 9. 2B_McNeil 2 (11), Mazeika (2), Alonso (7), Cron (10). HR_Marte (4).
HBP_Carrasco (Iglesias).
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:55. A_20,737 (50,445).
