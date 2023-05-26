|New York
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|Nimmo cf
|2
|3
|2
|0
|Blackmon dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Lindor ss
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McNeil 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Baty 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|McMahon 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Vientos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Castro cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Escobar 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jones 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trejo 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tovar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Álvarez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Moustakas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|200
|020
|001
|—
|5
|Colorado
|010
|000
|010
|—
|2
E_Jones (1), Trejo (4). LOB_New York 9, Colorado 7. 2B_Trejo 2 (7). 3B_Nimmo 2 (4). HR_Lindor (8), McMahon (5), Blackmon (4). SF_Lindor (2).
HBP_Seabold (Álvarez), Hand (Alonso).
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:46. A_30,288 (50,144).
