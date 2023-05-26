New YorkColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35575Totals34282
Nimmo cf2320Blackmon dh4121
Lindor ss4224Profar lf4010
McNeil 2b5000Bryant rf4000
Alonso 1b4000Díaz c4000
Baty 3b4021McMahon 3b3111
Vientos ph1000Castro cf3010
Escobar 3b0000Grichuk ph1000
Marte rf4000Jones 1b3000
Vogelbach dh4000Trejo 2b4030
Pham lf4000Tovar ss3000
Álvarez c3010Moustakas ph1000

New York2000200015
Colorado0100000102

E_Jones (1), Trejo (4). LOB_New York 9, Colorado 7. 2B_Trejo 2 (7). 3B_Nimmo 2 (4). HR_Lindor (8), McMahon (5), Blackmon (4). SF_Lindor (2).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Scherzer W,4-2761108
Robertson H,5111101
Raley H,111-300020
Ottavino S,5-62-310001
Colorado
Seabold L,1-242-344322
Carasiti21-320012
Bird100000
Hand111100

HBP_Seabold (Álvarez), Hand (Alonso).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:46. A_30,288 (50,144).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you