New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3557534
Nimmo cf232030.303
Lindor ss422400.232
McNeil 2b500000.283
Alonso 1b400001.234
Baty 3b402101.250
a-Vientos ph100000.133
Escobar 3b000000.220
Marte rf400000.235
Vogelbach dh400001.223
Pham lf400001.200
Álvarez c301000.263

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34282210
Blackmon dh412101.286
Profar lf401002.250
Bryant rf400002.268
Díaz c400000.331
McMahon 3b311110.222
Castro cf301000.267
b-Grichuk ph100000.338
Jones 1b300012.000
Trejo 2b403000.253
Tovar ss300002.223
c-Moustakas ph100001.237

New York200020001_570
Colorado010000010_282

a-pinch hit for Baty in the 9th. b-lined out for Castro in the 9th. c-struck out for Tovar in the 9th.

E_Jones (1), Trejo (4). LOB_New York 9, Colorado 7. 2B_Trejo 2 (7). 3B_Nimmo 2 (4). HR_Lindor (8), off Seabold; McMahon (5), off Scherzer; Blackmon (4), off Robertson. RBIs_Lindor 4 (38), Baty (13), McMahon (21), Blackmon (19). SF_Lindor.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Marte, Baty 2, Lindor); Colorado 5 (Moustakas 2, Tovar 3). RISP_New York 2 for 9; Colorado 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Alonso.

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scherzer, W, 4-27611081023.54
Robertson, H, 5111101151.61
Raley, H, 111-300020113.24
Ottavino, S, 5-62-31000164.58
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Seabold, L, 1-242-344322905.94
Carasiti21-3200123212.46
Bird10000072.41
Hand111100213.38

Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 2-0, Carasiti 2-0. HBP_Seabold (Álvarez), Hand (Alonso).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:46. A_30,288 (50,144).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

