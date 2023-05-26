|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|7
|5
|3
|4
|Nimmo cf
|2
|3
|2
|0
|3
|0
|.303
|Lindor ss
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.232
|McNeil 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Baty 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|a-Vientos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Escobar 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Álvarez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|2
|10
|Blackmon dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Bryant rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.331
|McMahon 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.222
|Castro cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|b-Grichuk ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.338
|Jones 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Trejo 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Tovar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|c-Moustakas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|New York
|200
|020
|001_5
|7
|0
|Colorado
|010
|000
|010_2
|8
|2
a-pinch hit for Baty in the 9th. b-lined out for Castro in the 9th. c-struck out for Tovar in the 9th.
E_Jones (1), Trejo (4). LOB_New York 9, Colorado 7. 2B_Trejo 2 (7). 3B_Nimmo 2 (4). HR_Lindor (8), off Seabold; McMahon (5), off Scherzer; Blackmon (4), off Robertson. RBIs_Lindor 4 (38), Baty (13), McMahon (21), Blackmon (19). SF_Lindor.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Marte, Baty 2, Lindor); Colorado 5 (Moustakas 2, Tovar 3). RISP_New York 2 for 9; Colorado 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Alonso.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 4-2
|7
|6
|1
|1
|0
|8
|102
|3.54
|Robertson, H, 5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|1.61
|Raley, H, 11
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|11
|3.24
|Ottavino, S, 5-6
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.58
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Seabold, L, 1-2
|4
|2-3
|4
|4
|3
|2
|2
|90
|5.94
|Carasiti
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|32
|12.46
|Bird
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.41
|Hand
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 2-0, Carasiti 2-0. HBP_Seabold (Álvarez), Hand (Alonso).
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:46. A_30,288 (50,144).
