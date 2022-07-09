|Miami
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|2
|Totals
|33
|5
|5
|4
|Berti 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marte rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Inciarte ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|McNeil ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hamilton pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|McCann c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stallings c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nido c
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Miami
|000
|002
|010
|1
|—
|4
|New York
|000
|102
|000
|2
|—
|5
E_Scott (1), McCann (2), Lindor (7). DP_Miami 0, New York 2. LOB_Miami 6, New York 4. 2B_Berti (10), Aguilar (14), Anderson (10), Guillorme (7), Nido (4). HR_Aguilar (11), Alonso (23), Lindor (15). SB_Fortes (3), Berti (26). S_Nido (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Garrett
|5
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Floro
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hernandez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Okert
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bass
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Scott L,4-3 BS,11-14
|2-3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|New York
|Carrasco
|5
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Lugo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ottavino BS,0-3
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Díaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Holderman W,4-0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
Lugo pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
WP_Carrasco, Lugo.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:41. A_43,336 (41,922).
