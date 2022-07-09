MiamiNew York
Totals364102Totals33554
Berti 2b5030Nimmo cf4000
Cooper dh3000Marte rf1000
Wendle ph-dh1000Inciarte ph-rf2000
Aguilar 1b4231McNeil ph-rf1000
Sánchez cf3000Lindor ss4112
García rf4110Alonso 1b4111
Anderson 3b4011Davis dh3000
De La Cruz lf4000Canha lf4100
Rojas ss4000Escobar 3b4000
Fortes c4020Guillorme 2b3010
Hamilton pr0100McCann c1000
Stallings c0000Nido c2221

Miami00000201014
New York00010200025

E_Scott (1), McCann (2), Lindor (7). DP_Miami 0, New York 2. LOB_Miami 6, New York 4. 2B_Berti (10), Aguilar (14), Anderson (10), Guillorme (7), Nido (4). HR_Aguilar (11), Alonso (23), Lindor (15). SB_Fortes (3), Berti (26). S_Nido (5).

IPHRERBBSO
Miami
Garrett52-333313
Floro1-300001
Hernandez100010
Okert110010
Bass100003
Scott L,4-3 BS,11-142-312102
New York
Carrasco52-372225
Lugo110001
Ottavino BS,0-311-311100
Díaz100002
Holderman W,4-0111000

Lugo pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

WP_Carrasco, Lugo.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:41. A_43,336 (41,922).

