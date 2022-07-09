MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36410228
Berti 2b503000.267
Cooper dh300011.303
c-Wendle ph-dh100000.274
Aguilar 1b423100.253
Sánchez cf300011.209
García rf411001.229
Anderson 3b401101.264
De La Cruz lf400003.225
Rojas ss400000.253
Fortes c402001.273
1-Hamilton pr010000.000
Stallings c000000.191

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3355439
Nimmo cf400010.273
Marte rf100001.291
a-Inciarte ph-rf200000.125
b-McNeil ph-rf100000.315
Lindor ss411201.240
Alonso 1b411102.273
Davis dh300011.248
Canha lf410002.272
Escobar 3b400001.215
Guillorme 2b301011.292
McCann c100000.183
Nido c222100.221

Miami0000020101_4101
New York0001020002_552

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Marte in the 4th. b-flied out for Inciarte in the 8th. c-popped out for Cooper in the 10th.

1-ran for Fortes in the 10th.

E_Scott (1), McCann (2), Lindor (7). LOB_Miami 6, New York 4. 2B_Berti (10), Aguilar (14), Anderson (10), Guillorme (7), Nido (4). HR_Aguilar (11), off Ottavino; Alonso (23), off Garrett; Lindor (15), off Garrett. RBIs_Anderson (10), Aguilar (36), Alonso (70), Lindor 2 (60), Nido (15). SB_Fortes (3), Berti (26). CS_Escobar (2). S_Nido.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Cooper, Anderson, Berti, De La Cruz); New York 1 (Lindor). RISP_Miami 3 for 11; New York 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Sánchez, Inciarte. GIDP_Berti, García.

DP_New York 2 (Guillorme, Lindor, Alonso; Guillorme, Lindor, Alonso).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garrett52-333313854.33
Floro1-30000164.64
Hernandez100010116.61
Okert110010292.51
Bass100003161.51
Scott, L, 4-3, BS, 11-142-312102114.41
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Carrasco52-372225924.55
Lugo110001153.58
Ottavino, BS, 0-311-311100202.76
Díaz100002111.83
Holderman, W, 4-0111000162.45

Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 2-1, Ottavino 1-0. WP_Carrasco, Lugo.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:41. A_43,336 (41,922).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

