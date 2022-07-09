|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|2
|2
|8
|Berti 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Cooper dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.303
|c-Wendle ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Sánchez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.209
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.225
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|1-Hamilton pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stallings c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|5
|4
|3
|9
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Marte rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|a-Inciarte ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|b-McNeil ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.240
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.273
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|McCann c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Nido c
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|Miami
|000
|002
|010
|1_4
|10
|1
|New York
|000
|102
|000
|2_5
|5
|2
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Marte in the 4th. b-flied out for Inciarte in the 8th. c-popped out for Cooper in the 10th.
1-ran for Fortes in the 10th.
E_Scott (1), McCann (2), Lindor (7). LOB_Miami 6, New York 4. 2B_Berti (10), Aguilar (14), Anderson (10), Guillorme (7), Nido (4). HR_Aguilar (11), off Ottavino; Alonso (23), off Garrett; Lindor (15), off Garrett. RBIs_Anderson (10), Aguilar (36), Alonso (70), Lindor 2 (60), Nido (15). SB_Fortes (3), Berti (26). CS_Escobar (2). S_Nido.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Cooper, Anderson, Berti, De La Cruz); New York 1 (Lindor). RISP_Miami 3 for 11; New York 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Sánchez, Inciarte. GIDP_Berti, García.
DP_New York 2 (Guillorme, Lindor, Alonso; Guillorme, Lindor, Alonso).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garrett
|5
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|3
|85
|4.33
|Floro
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.64
|Hernandez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|6.61
|Okert
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|29
|2.51
|Bass
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|1.51
|Scott, L, 4-3, BS, 11-14
|2-3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|11
|4.41
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco
|5
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|2
|5
|92
|4.55
|Lugo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.58
|Ottavino, BS, 0-3
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|2.76
|Díaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.83
|Holderman, W, 4-0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.45
Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 2-1, Ottavino 1-0. WP_Carrasco, Lugo.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:41. A_43,336 (41,922).
