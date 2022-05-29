|Philadelphia
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|4
|5
|3
|Totals
|36
|5
|7
|5
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Guillorme 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Marte rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Harper dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|0
|1
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Alonso dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Quinn cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Canha cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Smith 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Plummer lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Herrera cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mazeika c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|McNeil ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stott pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nido c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|030
|0
|—
|4
|New York
|300
|000
|001
|1
|—
|5
E_Hoskins (4). DP_Philadelphia 0, New York 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 9. 2B_Herrera (9), Guillorme (5), Escobar (13). 3B_Marte (2). HR_Castellanos (6), Plummer (1). SB_Segura 2 (8).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Wheeler
|6
|4
|3
|1
|3
|7
|Hand
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Familia
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Domínguez H,7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Knebel L,1-4 BS,8-11
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|New York
|Bassitt
|6
|2
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Dr.Smith H,12
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rodríguez H,7
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Ottavino BS,0-2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Nogosek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz W,2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Rodríguez pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Wheeler (Do.Smith).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:51. A_36,513 (41,922).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.