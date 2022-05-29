PhiladelphiaNew York
Totals34453Totals36575
Schwarber lf4000Guillorme 2b5120
Bohm 3b4100Marte rf5220
Harper dh3000Lindor ss5101
Castellanos rf4113Alonso dh2010
Quinn cf1000Escobar 3b5012
Segura 2b4020Canha cf4001
Hoskins 1b4000Do.Smith 1b2000
Realmuto c4010Plummer lf4111
Herrera cf-rf4110Mazeika c3000
Camargo ss2100McNeil ph1000
Stott pr-ss0000Nido c0000

Philadelphia00100003004
New York30000000115

E_Hoskins (4). DP_Philadelphia 0, New York 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 9. 2B_Herrera (9), Guillorme (5), Escobar (13). 3B_Marte (2). HR_Castellanos (6), Plummer (1). SB_Segura 2 (8).

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Wheeler643137
Hand2-310000
Familia1-300000
Domínguez H,7100001
Knebel L,1-4 BS,8-1111-322112
New York
Bassitt621137
Dr.Smith H,122-310001
Rodríguez H,7102220
Ottavino BS,0-21-321100
Nogosek100000
Díaz W,2-1100011

Rodríguez pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Wheeler (Do.Smith).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:51. A_36,513 (41,922).

