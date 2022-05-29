|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|5
|3
|6
|9
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.181
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Harper dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.312
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.258
|Quinn cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Herrera cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Camargo ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.257
|1-Stott pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.114
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|7
|5
|4
|10
|Guillorme 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.355
|Marte rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.253
|Alonso dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.286
|Escobar 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.225
|Canha cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Do.Smith 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.186
|Plummer lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.200
|Mazeika c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|a-McNeil ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Nido c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|030
|0_4
|5
|1
|New York
|300
|000
|001
|1_5
|7
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Mazeika in the 9th.
1-ran for Camargo in the 10th.
E_Hoskins (4). LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 9. 2B_Herrera (9), Guillorme (5), Escobar (13). 3B_Marte (2). HR_Castellanos (6), off Ottavino; Plummer (1), off Knebel. RBIs_Castellanos 3 (27), Lindor (38), Escobar 2 (14), Canha (18), Plummer (1). SB_Segura 2 (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Castellanos, Hoskins, Quinn, Realmuto); New York 2 (Escobar, Plummer). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 9; New York 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Hoskins, Bohm, Schwarber, Canha. GIDP_Bohm.
DP_New York 1 (Guillorme, Lindor, Do.Smith).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler
|6
|4
|3
|1
|3
|7
|101
|3.16
|Hand
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.38
|Familia
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.24
|Domínguez, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.00
|Knebel, L, 1-4, BS, 8-11
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|15
|3.15
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt
|6
|2
|1
|1
|3
|7
|100
|3.66
|Dr.Smith, H, 12
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.57
|Rodríguez, H, 7
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|17
|4.60
|Ottavino, BS, 0-2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|4.08
|Nogosek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0.00
|Díaz, W, 2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.61
Inherited runners-scored_Familia 1-0, Rodríguez 1-0, Ottavino 2-2. IBB_off Wheeler (Alonso), off Díaz (Harper), off Knebel (Alonso). HBP_Wheeler (Do.Smith).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:51. A_36,513 (41,922).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.