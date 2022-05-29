PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3445369
Schwarber lf400012.181
Bohm 3b410010.274
Harper dh300021.312
Castellanos rf411302.258
Quinn cf100001.167
Segura 2b402000.281
Hoskins 1b400001.215
Realmuto c401001.247
Herrera cf-rf411000.270
Camargo ss210021.257
1-Stott pr-ss000000.114

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36575410
Guillorme 2b512001.355
Marte rf522001.278
Lindor ss510103.253
Alonso dh201030.286
Escobar 3b501202.225
Canha cf400100.282
Do.Smith 1b200011.186
Plummer lf411102.200
Mazeika c300000.188
a-McNeil ph100000.317
Nido c000000.211

Philadelphia0010000300_451
New York3000000011_570

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Mazeika in the 9th.

1-ran for Camargo in the 10th.

E_Hoskins (4). LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 9. 2B_Herrera (9), Guillorme (5), Escobar (13). 3B_Marte (2). HR_Castellanos (6), off Ottavino; Plummer (1), off Knebel. RBIs_Castellanos 3 (27), Lindor (38), Escobar 2 (14), Canha (18), Plummer (1). SB_Segura 2 (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Castellanos, Hoskins, Quinn, Realmuto); New York 2 (Escobar, Plummer). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 9; New York 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Hoskins, Bohm, Schwarber, Canha. GIDP_Bohm.

DP_New York 1 (Guillorme, Lindor, Do.Smith).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler6431371013.16
Hand2-310000131.38
Familia1-30000044.24
Domínguez, H, 7100001112.00
Knebel, L, 1-4, BS, 8-1111-322112153.15
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bassitt6211371003.66
Dr.Smith, H, 122-310001112.57
Rodríguez, H, 7102220174.60
Ottavino, BS, 0-21-321100124.08
Nogosek100000170.00
Díaz, W, 2-1100011142.61

Inherited runners-scored_Familia 1-0, Rodríguez 1-0, Ottavino 2-2. IBB_off Wheeler (Alonso), off Díaz (Harper), off Knebel (Alonso). HBP_Wheeler (Do.Smith).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:51. A_36,513 (41,922).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you