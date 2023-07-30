WashingtonNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32261Totals335115
Abrams ss3120Nimmo cf4110
Candelario 3b3010Lindor ss4231
Meneses dh4000McNeil rf-2b4111
Ruiz c4010Alonso 1b3012
García 2b3000Vogelbach dh5110
Thomas ph1000Canha lf-rf3010
Do.Smith 1b4010Baty 3b3010
Dickerson rf2000Narváez c3001
S.Garrett ph-rf1100Mendick 2b3020
Vargas lf4011Pham ph-lf1000
Call cf3000

Washington1000001002
New York10310000x5

E_Nimmo (2). DP_Washington 0, New York 2. LOB_Washington 6, New York 12. 2B_Lindor (23), Mendick (2). 3B_McNeil (2). HR_Lindor (21). SB_Candelario (6), Abrams 3 (24). SF_Alonso (2), Narváez (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Williams L,5-6475542
La Sorsa210002
Willingham110012
Abbott120011
New York
Verlander W,6-551-351115
Peterson211002
Ottavino H,122-300001
Raley S,3-5100013

Peterson pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Peterson (Abrams).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:33. A_33,861 (42,136).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you