|Washington
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|1
|Totals
|33
|5
|11
|5
|Abrams ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil rf-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vogelbach dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Thomas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Canha lf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Do.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Baty 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dickerson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|S.Garrett ph-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mendick 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Vargas lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Pham ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Call cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|100
|000
|100
|—
|2
|New York
|103
|100
|00x
|—
|5
E_Nimmo (2). DP_Washington 0, New York 2. LOB_Washington 6, New York 12. 2B_Lindor (23), Mendick (2). 3B_McNeil (2). HR_Lindor (21). SB_Candelario (6), Abrams 3 (24). SF_Alonso (2), Narváez (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Williams L,5-6
|4
|7
|5
|5
|4
|2
|La Sorsa
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Willingham
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Abbott
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|New York
|Verlander W,6-5
|5
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Peterson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Ottavino H,12
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Raley S,3-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
Peterson pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Peterson (Abrams).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:33. A_33,861 (42,136).
