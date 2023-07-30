WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32261211
Abrams ss312000.256
Candelario 3b301011.258
Meneses dh400003.278
Ruiz c401000.245
García 2b300001.266
c-Thomas ph100001.285
Do.Smith 1b401002.265
Dickerson rf200000.248
a-S.Garrett ph-rf110010.261
Vargas lf401102.266
Call cf300001.210

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33511567
Nimmo cf411011.256
Lindor ss423110.236
McNeil rf-2b411110.252
Alonso 1b301211.218
Vogelbach dh511001.226
Canha lf-rf301011.245
Baty 3b301010.231
Narváez c300102.200
Mendick 2b302000.176
b-Pham ph-lf100001.268

Washington100000100_260
New York10310000x_5111

a-reached on error for Dickerson in the 7th. b-struck out for Mendick in the 8th. c-struck out for García in the 9th.

E_Nimmo (2). LOB_Washington 6, New York 12. 2B_Lindor (23), Mendick (2). 3B_McNeil (2). HR_Lindor (21), off Williams. RBIs_Vargas (15), Alonso 2 (75), McNeil (34), Narváez (5), Lindor (65). SB_Candelario (6), Abrams 3 (24). SF_Alonso, Narváez.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Ruiz 2, García); New York 6 (Narváez, Canha, Mendick, McNeil, Vogelbach 2). RISP_Washington 1 for 8; New York 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Ruiz, Nimmo. GIDP_García, Call.

DP_New York 2 (Baty, Lindor, Alonso; Lindor, Mendick, Alonso).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Williams, L, 5-6475542894.72
La Sorsa210002187.45
Willingham110012259.90
Abbott120011195.40
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander, W, 6-551-3511151033.15
Peterson211002205.92
Ottavino, H, 122-30000193.35
Raley, S, 3-5100013172.37

Inherited runners-scored_Peterson 1-0, Ottavino 1-0. HBP_Peterson (Abrams).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:33. A_33,861 (42,136).

