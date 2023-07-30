|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|1
|2
|11
|Abrams ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.278
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|c-Thomas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Do.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Dickerson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|a-S.Garrett ph-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Vargas lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.266
|Call cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|11
|5
|6
|7
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Lindor ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.236
|McNeil rf-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.252
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.218
|Vogelbach dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Canha lf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Baty 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.200
|Mendick 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|b-Pham ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Washington
|100
|000
|100_2
|6
|0
|New York
|103
|100
|00x_5
|11
|1
a-reached on error for Dickerson in the 7th. b-struck out for Mendick in the 8th. c-struck out for García in the 9th.
E_Nimmo (2). LOB_Washington 6, New York 12. 2B_Lindor (23), Mendick (2). 3B_McNeil (2). HR_Lindor (21), off Williams. RBIs_Vargas (15), Alonso 2 (75), McNeil (34), Narváez (5), Lindor (65). SB_Candelario (6), Abrams 3 (24). SF_Alonso, Narváez.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Ruiz 2, García); New York 6 (Narváez, Canha, Mendick, McNeil, Vogelbach 2). RISP_Washington 1 for 8; New York 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Ruiz, Nimmo. GIDP_García, Call.
DP_New York 2 (Baty, Lindor, Alonso; Lindor, Mendick, Alonso).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams, L, 5-6
|4
|7
|5
|5
|4
|2
|89
|4.72
|La Sorsa
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|7.45
|Willingham
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|9.90
|Abbott
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|5.40
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 6-5
|5
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|103
|3.15
|Peterson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|20
|5.92
|Ottavino, H, 12
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.35
|Raley, S, 3-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|17
|2.37
Inherited runners-scored_Peterson 1-0, Ottavino 1-0. HBP_Peterson (Abrams).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:33. A_33,861 (42,136).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.