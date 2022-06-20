MiamiNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32070Totals32695
Berti 3b5010Nimmo cf5230
Chisholm Jr. 2b2000Marte rf4010
Soler dh4010Lindor ss5010
Cooper 1b4010Alonso 1b3001
Rojas ss4020Canha lf3001
Stallings c2010Davis dh2200
Encarnación rf4000McNeil 2b2110
De La Cruz cf3000Guillorme 2b2120
L.Williams lf4010Escobar 3b3013
Nido c3000

Miami0000000000
New York10021002x6

E_Berti (2), Bass (2), Escobar (7). DP_Miami 1, New York 2. LOB_Miami 10, New York 9. 2B_Nimmo (11), McNeil (17). SB_Rojas (3). SF_Escobar (5), Alonso (6).

IPHRERBBSO
Miami
Rogers L,3-6554327
Floro110001
Bass110000
Nance122222
New York
Peterson W,4-151-360027
Ottavino H,812-300002
Dr.Smith110000
Y.López100021

HBP_Peterson (Chisholm Jr.), Nance (Davis). WP_Rogers, Nance.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jose Navas; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:20. A_34,947 (41,922).

