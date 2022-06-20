|Miami
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|0
|7
|0
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|5
|Berti 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Nimmo cf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Davis dh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Encarnación rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|De La Cruz cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Guillorme 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|L.Williams lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|1
|3
|Nido c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|New York
|100
|210
|02x
|—
|6
E_Berti (2), Bass (2), Escobar (7). DP_Miami 1, New York 2. LOB_Miami 10, New York 9. 2B_Nimmo (11), McNeil (17). SB_Rojas (3). SF_Escobar (5), Alonso (6).
HBP_Peterson (Chisholm Jr.), Nance (Davis). WP_Rogers, Nance.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jose Navas; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:20. A_34,947 (41,922).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.