|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|7
|0
|4
|10
|Berti 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.204
|Encarnación rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|De La Cruz cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.207
|L.Williams lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.216
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|5
|4
|10
|Nimmo cf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.277
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.292
|Davis dh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.256
|McNeil 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.327
|Guillorme 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.331
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.230
|Nido c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Miami
|000
|000
|000_0
|7
|2
|New York
|100
|210
|02x_6
|9
|1
E_Berti (2), Bass (2), Escobar (7). LOB_Miami 10, New York 9. 2B_Nimmo (11), McNeil (17). RBIs_Canha (27), Escobar 3 (28), Alonso (64). SB_Rojas (3). SF_Escobar, Alonso.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Berti, Rojas, L.Williams); New York 4 (Lindor 2, McNeil 2). RISP_Miami 0 for 10; New York 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Cooper, Lindor. GIDP_Soler, Encarnación, Alonso.
DP_Miami 1 (Chisholm Jr., Cooper); New York 2 (Escobar, Guillorme, Alonso; Escobar, Guillorme, Alonso).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rogers, L, 3-6
|5
|5
|4
|3
|2
|7
|93
|5.83
|Floro
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.65
|Bass
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.00
|Nance
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|39
|5.82
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peterson, W, 4-1
|5
|1-3
|6
|0
|0
|2
|7
|100
|3.18
|Ottavino, H, 8
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.73
|Dr.Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.03
|Y.López
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|6.75
Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 2-0. HBP_Peterson (Chisholm Jr.), Nance (Davis). WP_Rogers, Nance.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jose Navas; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:20. A_34,947 (41,922).
