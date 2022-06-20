MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32070410
Berti 3b501002.279
Chisholm Jr. 2b200010.241
Soler dh401001.219
Cooper 1b401001.312
Rojas ss402000.233
Stallings c201021.204
Encarnación rf400000.125
De La Cruz cf300012.207
L.Williams lf401003.216

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32695410
Nimmo cf523001.269
Marte rf401011.282
Lindor ss501001.242
Alonso 1b300102.277
Canha lf300112.292
Davis dh220012.256
McNeil 2b211000.327
Guillorme 2b212000.331
Escobar 3b301301.230
Nido c300010.224

Miami000000000_072
New York10021002x_691

E_Berti (2), Bass (2), Escobar (7). LOB_Miami 10, New York 9. 2B_Nimmo (11), McNeil (17). RBIs_Canha (27), Escobar 3 (28), Alonso (64). SB_Rojas (3). SF_Escobar, Alonso.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Berti, Rojas, L.Williams); New York 4 (Lindor 2, McNeil 2). RISP_Miami 0 for 10; New York 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Cooper, Lindor. GIDP_Soler, Encarnación, Alonso.

DP_Miami 1 (Chisholm Jr., Cooper); New York 2 (Escobar, Guillorme, Alonso; Escobar, Guillorme, Alonso).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rogers, L, 3-6554327935.83
Floro110001135.65
Bass110000142.00
Nance122222395.82
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Peterson, W, 4-151-3600271003.18
Ottavino, H, 812-300002182.73
Dr.Smith110000162.03
Y.López100021196.75

Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 2-0. HBP_Peterson (Chisholm Jr.), Nance (Davis). WP_Rogers, Nance.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jose Navas; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:20. A_34,947 (41,922).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

