ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3146478
Carroll rf500001.279
Marte 2b401111.276
Pham dh411012.268
Walker 1b301010.264
Thomas cf310011.239
Gurriel Jr. lf412102.258
J.Peterson 3b301010.197
Herrera c200001.208
a-Longoria ph100000.230
Zavala c000100.667
Perdomo ss210120.258

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36713739
Nimmo cf423011.266
Lindor ss401202.250
McNeil lf410000.266
Alonso 1b512201.224
Stewart rf513000.281
Ortega rf000000.229
Mauricio 2b411201.306
Vientos dh402001.206
Baty 3b300012.207
Alvarez c311111.216

Arizona001001020_460
New York00123001x_7131

a-grounded out for Herrera in the 6th.

E_Hartwig (1). LOB_Arizona 9, New York 10. 2B_Nimmo 2 (25), Stewart (8). 3B_Marte (9), Nimmo (5). HR_Mauricio (1), off R.Nelson; Alonso (44), off R.Nelson; Alvarez (23), off McGough. RBIs_Marte (75), Gurriel Jr. (74), Zavala (2), Perdomo (44), Lindor 2 (87), Mauricio 2 (5), Alonso 2 (105), Alvarez (52). SB_Walker (9), Pham (11), Alvarez (2). SF_Lindor.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Thomas 2, Herrera); New York 7 (Baty 3, Alvarez, Stewart, McNeil, Alonso). RISP_Arizona 2 for 10; New York 1 for 13.

Runners moved up_McNeil. GIDP_Carroll, Longoria.

DP_New York 2 (Baty, Mauricio, Alonso; Baty, Lindor, Alonso).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
R.Nelson, L, 7-841-376623845.53
Mantiply120012215.68
Castro2-31000194.87
McGough231103324.39
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Butto, W, 1-2521137913.46
Hartwig121110225.33
Bickford100010126.16
Coonrod1-322220229.45
Ottavino, S, 10-1312-300001172.97

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-0, McGough 1-0, Ottavino 3-0. HBP_Hartwig (Walker), Coonrod (Zavala), McGough (McNeil). WP_R.Nelson.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:53. A_33,506 (42,136).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you