|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|7
|8
|Carroll rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.276
|Pham dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.268
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Thomas cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.258
|J.Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.197
|Herrera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|a-Longoria ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Zavala c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.667
|Perdomo ss
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.258
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|13
|7
|3
|9
|Nimmo cf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|McNeil lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Alonso 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.224
|Stewart rf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Ortega rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Mauricio 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.306
|Vientos dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Baty 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.207
|Alvarez c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.216
|Arizona
|001
|001
|020_4
|6
|0
|New York
|001
|230
|01x_7
|13
|1
a-grounded out for Herrera in the 6th.
E_Hartwig (1). LOB_Arizona 9, New York 10. 2B_Nimmo 2 (25), Stewart (8). 3B_Marte (9), Nimmo (5). HR_Mauricio (1), off R.Nelson; Alonso (44), off R.Nelson; Alvarez (23), off McGough. RBIs_Marte (75), Gurriel Jr. (74), Zavala (2), Perdomo (44), Lindor 2 (87), Mauricio 2 (5), Alonso 2 (105), Alvarez (52). SB_Walker (9), Pham (11), Alvarez (2). SF_Lindor.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Thomas 2, Herrera); New York 7 (Baty 3, Alvarez, Stewart, McNeil, Alonso). RISP_Arizona 2 for 10; New York 1 for 13.
Runners moved up_McNeil. GIDP_Carroll, Longoria.
DP_New York 2 (Baty, Mauricio, Alonso; Baty, Lindor, Alonso).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|R.Nelson, L, 7-8
|4
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|3
|84
|5.53
|Mantiply
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|5.68
|Castro
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.87
|McGough
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|32
|4.39
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Butto, W, 1-2
|5
|2
|1
|1
|3
|7
|91
|3.46
|Hartwig
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|22
|5.33
|Bickford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|6.16
|Coonrod
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|22
|9.45
|Ottavino, S, 10-13
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.97
Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-0, McGough 1-0, Ottavino 3-0. HBP_Hartwig (Walker), Coonrod (Zavala), McGough (McNeil). WP_R.Nelson.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:53. A_33,506 (42,136).
