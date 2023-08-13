|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|3
|7
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.337
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Lopez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Riley 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Olson 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.273
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.237
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|a-Pillar ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.277
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|10
|7
|3
|8
|Nimmo lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|McNeil 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Narváez c
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.206
|Vientos 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.205
|Mendick 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Stewart rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.171
|Locastro cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ortega cf-rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.243
|Atlanta
|300
|000
|120_6
|7
|1
|New York
|001
|060
|00x_7
|10
|0
a-walked for Rosario in the 8th.
E_Murphy (9). LOB_Atlanta 4, New York 8. 2B_Ozuna (14), Riley (23), Vientos (5). HR_Murphy (20), off Hartwig; Olson (43), off Raley. RBIs_Ozuna 3 (57), Murphy (64), Olson 2 (107), McNeil (39), Lindor (70), Narváez (6), Vientos (10), Stewart (3), Ortega 2 (2). SB_Acuña Jr. (55).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 1 (Murphy); New York 3 (Stewart, Nimmo, Vogelbach). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 5; New York 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Rosario.
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chirinos, L, 1-1
|4
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|5
|95
|9.33
|McHugh
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|43
|3.55
|Yates
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senga, W, 9-6
|6
|4
|3
|3
|2
|7
|107
|3.30
|Hartwig
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|3.86
|Raley, H, 20
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|2.68
|Smith, H, 10
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.35
|Ottavino, S, 7-9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.45
Inherited runners-scored_McHugh 3-3, Raley 1-1, Smith 1-0. HBP_Chirinos (Lindor).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Derek Thomas; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_3:03. A_30,338 (42,136).
