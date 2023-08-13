AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3467637
Acuña Jr. rf512001.337
Albies 2b300011.267
Lopez 2b000000.667
Riley 3b421001.280
Olson 1b322211.273
Ozuna dh401300.237
Rosario lf300000.244
a-Pillar ph-lf000010.235
Murphy c411102.277
Arcia ss400000.290
Harris II cf400001.287

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34710738
Nimmo lf502000.259
Lindor ss400101.242
McNeil 2b513100.259
Alonso 1b411002.223
Vogelbach dh310010.220
Narváez c310110.206
Vientos 3b311112.205
Mendick 3b000000.205
Stewart rf300102.171
Locastro cf000000.000
Ortega cf-rf423201.243

Atlanta300000120_671
New York00106000x_7100

a-walked for Rosario in the 8th.

E_Murphy (9). LOB_Atlanta 4, New York 8. 2B_Ozuna (14), Riley (23), Vientos (5). HR_Murphy (20), off Hartwig; Olson (43), off Raley. RBIs_Ozuna 3 (57), Murphy (64), Olson 2 (107), McNeil (39), Lindor (70), Narváez (6), Vientos (10), Stewart (3), Ortega 2 (2). SB_Acuña Jr. (55).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 1 (Murphy); New York 3 (Stewart, Nimmo, Vogelbach). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 5; New York 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Rosario.

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Chirinos, L, 1-142-376625959.33
McHugh21-321012433.55
Yates110001163.00
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Senga, W, 9-66433271073.30
Hartwig11-322200153.86
Raley, H, 201-311110132.68
Smith, H, 101-30000054.35
Ottavino, S, 7-910000083.45

Inherited runners-scored_McHugh 3-3, Raley 1-1, Smith 1-0. HBP_Chirinos (Lindor).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Derek Thomas; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:03. A_30,338 (42,136).

