AtlantaNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34676Totals347107
Acuña Jr. rf5120Nimmo lf5020
Albies 2b3000Lindor ss4001
Lopez 2b0000McNeil 2b5131
Riley 3b4210Alonso 1b4110
Olson 1b3222Vogelbach dh3100
Ozuna dh4013Narváez c3101
Rosario lf3000Vientos 3b3111
Pillar ph-lf0000Mendick 3b0000
Murphy c4111Stewart rf3001
Arcia ss4000Locastro cf0000
Harris II cf4000Ortega cf-rf4232

Atlanta3000001206
New York00106000x7

E_Murphy (9). LOB_Atlanta 4, New York 8. 2B_Ozuna (14), Riley (23), Vientos (5). HR_Murphy (20), Olson (43). SB_Acuña Jr. (55).

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Chirinos L,1-142-376625
McHugh21-321012
Yates110001
New York
Senga W,9-6643327
Hartwig11-322200
Raley H,201-311110
Smith H,101-300000
Ottavino S,7-9100000

HBP_Chirinos (Lindor).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Derek Thomas; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:03. A_30,338 (42,136).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

