|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|Totals
|34
|7
|10
|7
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Nimmo lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Lopez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Riley 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Olson 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|1
|3
|Narváez c
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vientos 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Pillar ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mendick 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Stewart rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Locastro cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ortega cf-rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Atlanta
|300
|000
|120
|—
|6
|New York
|001
|060
|00x
|—
|7
E_Murphy (9). LOB_Atlanta 4, New York 8. 2B_Ozuna (14), Riley (23), Vientos (5). HR_Murphy (20), Olson (43). SB_Acuña Jr. (55).
|6
|4
|3
|3
|2
|7
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Chirinos (Lindor).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Derek Thomas; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_3:03. A_30,338 (42,136).
