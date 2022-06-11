|New York
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|7
|13
|7
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|Nimmo cf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Lagares cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Walsh 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Stassi c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Marsh lf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Adell rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Wade 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Nido c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Duffy ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Velazquez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|030
|103
|000
|—
|7
|Los Angeles
|020
|001
|000
|—
|3
DP_New York 2, Los Angeles 4. LOB_New York 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Canha (4), Nimmo (9). HR_Nimmo (4), Marsh 2 (6). SB_Alonso (2). S_Nido (4).
|3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Randy Rosenberg; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:21. A_31,499 (45,517).
