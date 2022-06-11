New YorkLos Angeles
Totals357137Totals34393
Nimmo cf4223Lagares cf5010
Canha lf4023Ohtani dh4010
Lindor ss4010Rendon 3b3000
Alonso 1b5010Walsh 1b4120
Escobar 3b4120Stassi c2000
McNeil rf4120Marsh lf4233
Davis dh4110Adell rf4020
Guillorme 2b3110Wade 2b2000
Nido c3111Duffy ph-2b2000
Velazquez ss4000

New York0301030007
Los Angeles0200010003

DP_New York 2, Los Angeles 4. LOB_New York 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Canha (4), Nimmo (9). HR_Nimmo (4), Marsh 2 (6). SB_Alonso (2). S_Nido (4).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Megill31-352214
Peterson W,3-022-331113
Smith100000
Rodríguez1-310011
Ottavino H,72-300000
Díaz100002
Los Angeles
Diaz L,1-112-353321
Bradley11-300010
Wantz231103
Herget1-333310
Barria32-320002

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Randy Rosenberg; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:21. A_31,499 (45,517).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

