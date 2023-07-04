|New York
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|8
|8
|8
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|Nimmo cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Perdomo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lindor ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Longoria ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Fletcher pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Carroll lf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|S.Marte rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Moreno pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Alvarez c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Baty 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Guillorme 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Thomas cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Lewis ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|000
|310
|211
|—
|8
|Arizona
|100
|210
|001
|—
|5
DP_New York 0, Arizona 2. LOB_New York 5, Arizona 9. 2B_Lindor (20). HR_S.Marte (5), Nimmo (13), Alvarez (14), Carroll (18), Walker (17), Gurriel Jr. (14). SB_Lindor 2 (11), Thomas (5), McNeil (5), S.Marte (22). SF_Stewart (1).
|6
|5
|4
|4
|2
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|5
|4
|4
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_Adams (Lindor). WP_Ottavino, Ruiz.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian Walsh.
T_3:01. A_41,670 (48,359).
