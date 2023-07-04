New YorkArizona
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32888Totals35585
Nimmo cf3111Perdomo 2b4000
Pham lf5000McCarthy rf3010
Lindor ss3211Longoria ph0000
Alonso 1b5000Fletcher pr-cf0000
McNeil 2b3110Carroll lf-rf4122
S.Marte rf3123Walker 1b4112
Vogelbach dh2000Moreno pr0000
Stewart pr-dh0101Gurriel Jr. dh5111
Alvarez c4112Rivera 3b4010
Baty 3b4120Kelly c4000
Guillorme 3b0000Ahmed ss3110
Thomas cf2110
Lewis ph-lf2000

New York0003102118
Arizona1002100015

DP_New York 0, Arizona 2. LOB_New York 5, Arizona 9. 2B_Lindor (20). HR_S.Marte (5), Nimmo (13), Alvarez (14), Carroll (18), Walker (17), Gurriel Jr. (14). SB_Lindor 2 (11), Thomas (5), McNeil (5), S.Marte (22). SF_Stewart (1).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Scherzer W,8-2654429
Raley H,17100021
Ottavino H,10110002
Smith2-311110
Robertson S,12-151-310010
Arizona
Davies52-354426
K.Nelson1-300000
Castro L,4-3112221
Adams1-301121
Ruiz12-321101

HBP_Adams (Lindor). WP_Ottavino, Ruiz.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian Walsh.

T_3:01. A_41,670 (48,359).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

