PittsburghNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32373Totals33898
Hayes 3b5120Nimmo lf3011
Reynolds lf5112Lindor ss5012
McCutchen dh3000Alonso 1b4111
Suwinski cf3010McNeil 2b4110
Joe rf3110Vogelbach dh1100
Rodríguez c4010Alvarez ph-dh2000
Peguero 2b3000Stewart rf4223
Rivas 1b3000Locastro cf0000
Williams ss3011Narváez c4110
Davis ph0000Ortega cf-rf3221
Araúz 3b3000

Pittsburgh0020010003
New York03012020x8

E_Hayes (5), Rivas (1). DP_Pittsburgh 1, New York 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 8, New York 9. 2B_Hayes (19), Suwinski (17), Narváez (3), Ortega (2). HR_Reynolds (18), Stewart 2 (4), Alonso (36).

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Oviedo L,6-13454453
Borucki212211
Hernandez122121
Ramirez110002
New York
Megill W,7-6552245
Bickford121100
Raley H,21100000
Gott100000
Ottavino100011

Oviedo pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

HBP_Bickford (Rivas).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:54. A_30,049 (42,136).

