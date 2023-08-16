|Pittsburgh
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|33
|8
|9
|8
|Hayes 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Nimmo lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Reynolds lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Suwinski cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McNeil 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Joe rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Vogelbach dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Rodríguez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Peguero 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Rivas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Locastro cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Williams ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Narváez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Davis ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ortega cf-rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Araúz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|002
|001
|000
|—
|3
|New York
|030
|120
|20x
|—
|8
E_Hayes (5), Rivas (1). DP_Pittsburgh 1, New York 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 8, New York 9. 2B_Hayes (19), Suwinski (17), Narváez (3), Ortega (2). HR_Reynolds (18), Stewart 2 (4), Alonso (36).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Oviedo L,6-13
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|Borucki
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hernandez
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Ramirez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|Megill W,7-6
|5
|5
|2
|2
|4
|5
|Bickford
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Raley H,21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ottavino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Oviedo pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
HBP_Bickford (Rivas).
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:54. A_30,049 (42,136).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.