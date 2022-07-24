San DiegoNew York
Totals 37 5 13 5 Totals 35 8 12 7
Profar lf4100Nimmo cf5010
Cronenworth 2b3110Marte rf4220
Machado 3b5131Lindor ss5220
Mazara rf4120Alonso 1b3224
Alfaro ph1011McNeil 2b4000
Voit dh2100Vogelbach dh3110
Hosmer 1b5022Canha lf3021
Nola c5021Jankowski pr-lf0000
Kim ss4010Guillorme 3b4111
Ruiz cf4010Nido c4011

San Diego0000010135
New York00000530x8

E_Machado (6). DP_San Diego 1, New York 2. LOB_San Diego 11, New York 7. 2B_Hosmer (16), Machado (20), Canha (9), Lindor (13), Nido (5), Alonso (17). HR_Alonso (25).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Musgrove L,8-351-354424
Martinez2-321100
Wilson133212
Hill120000
New York
Carrasco560021
Smith W,2-3121101
Lugo110010
Peterson121111
Rodríguez023320
Díaz S,21-24100001

Rodríguez pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Musgrove (Canha).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:39. A_35,475 (41,922).

