|San Diego
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|5
|13
|5
|Totals
|35
|8
|12
|7
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Marte rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Machado 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Lindor ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Alonso 1b
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Alfaro ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Voit dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Nola c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Jankowski pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Guillorme 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ruiz cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Nido c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|San Diego
|000
|001
|013
|—
|5
|New York
|000
|005
|30x
|—
|8
E_Machado (6). DP_San Diego 1, New York 2. LOB_San Diego 11, New York 7. 2B_Hosmer (16), Machado (20), Canha (9), Lindor (13), Nido (5), Alonso (17). HR_Alonso (25).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Musgrove L,8-3
|5
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Martinez
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Wilson
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Hill
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|Carrasco
|5
|6
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Smith W,2-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Lugo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Peterson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Rodríguez
|0
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Díaz S,21-24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Rodríguez pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Musgrove (Canha).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:39. A_35,475 (41,922).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.