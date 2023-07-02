San FranciscoNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33484Totals348117
Slater lf2000Nimmo cf3200
Sabol ph-lf2112Pham lf4231
Flores 1b3010Lindor ss3000
Estrada 2b4111Alonso dh4223
Davis dh5011McNeil 2b5021
Bailey c5010Marte rf5011
Matos rf-cf2020Canha 1b4121
Wade Jr. ph-cf1000Baty 3b3010
Crawford ss4010Guillorme 3b0000
Schmitt 3b4000Alvarez c3100
Johnson cf0100
Pederson ph-rf1100

San Francisco0010003004
New York00320012x8

E_Crawford (9), Bailey (4). DP_San Francisco 1, New York 1. LOB_San Francisco 12, New York 10. 2B_Crawford (9), Davis (13), Pham 2 (14), Alonso (7). HR_Sabol (8), Canha (6), Alonso (25). SB_Johnson (3), Baty (2), Canha (6).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Stripling200012
Wood L,3-312-325443
Beck21-340011
Ty.Rogers121100
Walker132200
New York
Peterson431133
Hartwig W,1-1220013
Brigham1-323311
Leone H,11-310011
Raley H,16100002
Ottavino H,91-300011
Robertson100002

Raley pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Peterson (Flores), Wood (Nimmo), Raley (Pederson), Ottavino (Estrada). WP_Peterson(2), Ottavino.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_3:17. A_28,473 (42,136).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you