|San Francisco
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|34
|8
|11
|7
|Slater lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Nimmo cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Sabol ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Pham lf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Flores 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Estrada 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Alonso dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Davis dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|McNeil 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Bailey c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Marte rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Matos rf-cf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Canha 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Wade Jr. ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Baty 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Guillorme 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schmitt 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Johnson cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Pederson ph-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|001
|000
|300
|—
|4
|New York
|003
|200
|12x
|—
|8
E_Crawford (9), Bailey (4). DP_San Francisco 1, New York 1. LOB_San Francisco 12, New York 10. 2B_Crawford (9), Davis (13), Pham 2 (14), Alonso (7). HR_Sabol (8), Canha (6), Alonso (25). SB_Johnson (3), Baty (2), Canha (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Stripling
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Wood L,3-3
|1
|2-3
|2
|5
|4
|4
|3
|Beck
|2
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ty.Rogers
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Walker
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|New York
|Peterson
|4
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Hartwig W,1-1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Brigham
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Leone H,1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Raley H,16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ottavino H,9
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Robertson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Raley pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Peterson (Flores), Wood (Nimmo), Raley (Pederson), Ottavino (Estrada). WP_Peterson(2), Ottavino.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_3:17. A_28,473 (42,136).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.