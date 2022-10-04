|Washington
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|0
|9
|0
|Totals
|34
|8
|12
|8
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nimmo cf
|3
|1
|3
|3
|Abrams ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Álvarez c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Vargas ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Meneses 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Vientos 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil rf-2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Hernández 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Naquin rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Call cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Palacios lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Escobar 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Barrera c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gore cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Guillorme 2b-ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|McCann c-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|New York
|700
|001
|00x
|—
|8
DP_Washington 1, New York 1. LOB_Washington 8, New York 8. 2B_Vargas (13), Guillorme (12), Nimmo (30), Álvarez (1). HR_Nimmo (16), Lindor (26), McNeil (9), Gore (1). SF_Canha (4).
|5
|7
|7
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_3:09. A_23,649 (41,922).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
