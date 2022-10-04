WashingtonNew York
Totals35090Totals348128
Thomas rf4000Nimmo cf3133
Abrams ss1000Álvarez c2121
Vargas ss3020Lindor ss3111
Meneses 1b4020Vientos 3b2000
García 2b4000McNeil rf-2b5111
Voit dh4010Alonso 1b3120
Hernández 3b4010Naquin rf2000
Call cf4010Vogelbach dh2100
Palacios lf4010Escobar 3b1100
Barrera c3010Gore cf1000
Canha lf3021
Guillorme 2b-ss3111
McCann c-1b4000

Washington0000000000
New York70000100x8

DP_Washington 1, New York 1. LOB_Washington 8, New York 8. 2B_Vargas (13), Guillorme (12), Nimmo (30), Álvarez (1). HR_Nimmo (16), Lindor (26), McNeil (9), Gore (1). SF_Canha (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Espino L,0-91-357720
Garrett12-320012
Thompson110001
Harvey100011
Cishek110001
Edwards Jr.111102
Finnegan110011
Ramírez110000
New York
Walker41-3400010
Nogosek W,1-122-330006
Megill220001

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:09. A_23,649 (41,922).

