|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|7
|4
|9
|Nimmo dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.320
|b-Escobar ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|McNeil 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|Alonso 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.232
|Baty 3b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.240
|Marte rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.235
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.236
|Pham cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Álvarez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|6
|11
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|García 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.285
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.211
|Alu lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|a-Garrett ph-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Do.Smith 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Call cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Adams c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.192
|New York
|000
|080
|000_8
|10
|0
|Washington
|010
|000
|010_2
|7
|1
a-struck out for Alu in the 6th. b-singled for Nimmo in the 9th.
E_Adams (2). LOB_New York 6, Washington 13. 2B_Lindor (13), Canha 2 (10), Abrams (5). RBIs_Canha 2 (12), Nimmo (17), Lindor (31), Baty (7), Marte 2 (10), Abrams 2 (21). SB_Thomas (4), Marte (10).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Baty, Pham, Alonso); Washington 8 (Do.Smith, Thomas 2, Abrams 2, Adams, Alu, Candelario). RISP_New York 4 for 10; Washington 1 for 13.
Runners moved up_García, Do.Smith. GIDP_Baty.
DP_Washington 1 (Do.Smith, Abrams, Do.Smith).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 3-2
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|83
|4.88
|Raley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|33
|4.38
|Brigham
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.77
|Muckenhirn
|2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|40
|2.45
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, L, 1-1
|4
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|1
|6
|90
|4.11
|Thompson
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|17
|4.43
|Harris
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|5.40
|Ward
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|4.91
|Abbott
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 3-3. HBP_Scherzer (Thomas), Irvin (Alonso), Muckenhirn (Garrett). WP_Scherzer, Abbott. PB_Adams (2).
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Brian Walsh.
T_2:58. A_21,507 (41,376).
