New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36810749
Nimmo dh411100.320
b-Escobar ph-dh101000.182
McNeil 2b501001.264
Lindor ss512101.223
Alonso 1b210022.232
Baty 3b410110.240
Marte rf422202.235
Canha lf413200.236
Pham cf310011.200
Álvarez c400002.217

WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34272611
Thomas rf400001.272
García 2b503000.265
Meneses dh401012.285
Candelario 3b300021.211
Alu lf200000.111
a-Garrett ph-lf210001.266
Do.Smith 1b410011.263
Call cf301012.235
Abrams ss402200.250
Adams c300013.192

New York000080000_8100
Washington010000010_271

a-struck out for Alu in the 6th. b-singled for Nimmo in the 9th.

E_Adams (2). LOB_New York 6, Washington 13. 2B_Lindor (13), Canha 2 (10), Abrams (5). RBIs_Canha 2 (12), Nimmo (17), Lindor (31), Baty (7), Marte 2 (10), Abrams 2 (21). SB_Thomas (4), Marte (10).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Baty, Pham, Alonso); Washington 8 (Do.Smith, Thomas 2, Abrams 2, Adams, Alu, Candelario). RISP_New York 4 for 10; Washington 1 for 13.

Runners moved up_García, Do.Smith. GIDP_Baty.

DP_Washington 1 (Do.Smith, Abrams, Do.Smith).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scherzer, W, 3-2521126834.88
Raley100031334.38
Brigham110002152.77
Muckenhirn241112402.45
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin, L, 1-142-366616904.11
Thompson1-322210174.43
Harris110001205.40
Ward100011154.91
Abbott210011292.25

Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 3-3. HBP_Scherzer (Thomas), Irvin (Alonso), Muckenhirn (Garrett). WP_Scherzer, Abbott. PB_Adams (2).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Brian Walsh.

T_2:58. A_21,507 (41,376).

