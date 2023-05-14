|New York
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|7
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Nimmo dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|García 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|McNeil 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Alu lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Baty 3b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Garrett ph-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Marte rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Do.Smith 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Call cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pham cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Álvarez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adams c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|000
|080
|000
|—
|8
|Washington
|010
|000
|010
|—
|2
E_Adams (2). DP_New York 0, Washington 1. LOB_New York 6, Washington 13. 2B_Lindor (13), Canha 2 (10), Abrams (5). SB_Thomas (4), Marte (10).
|4
|6
|6
|6
|1
|6
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Scherzer (Thomas), Irvin (Alonso), Muckenhirn (Garrett). WP_Scherzer, Abbott.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Brian Walsh.
T_2:58. A_21,507 (41,376).
