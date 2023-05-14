New YorkWashington
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals368107Totals34272
Nimmo dh4111Thomas rf4000
Escobar ph-dh1010García 2b5030
McNeil 2b5010Meneses dh4010
Lindor ss5121Candelario 3b3000
Alonso 1b2100Alu lf2000
Baty 3b4101Garrett ph-lf2100
Marte rf4222Do.Smith 1b4100
Canha lf4132Call cf3010
Pham cf3100Abrams ss4022
Álvarez c4000Adams c3000

New York0000800008
Washington0100000102

E_Adams (2). DP_New York 0, Washington 1. LOB_New York 6, Washington 13. 2B_Lindor (13), Canha 2 (10), Abrams (5). SB_Thomas (4), Marte (10).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Scherzer W,3-2521126
Raley100031
Brigham110002
Muckenhirn241112
Washington
Irvin L,1-142-366616
Thompson1-322210
Harris110001
Ward100011
Abbott210011

HBP_Scherzer (Thomas), Irvin (Alonso), Muckenhirn (Garrett). WP_Scherzer, Abbott.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Brian Walsh.

T_2:58. A_21,507 (41,376).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you