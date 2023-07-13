New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals42917937
Nimmo cf500001.266
c-Stewart ph-lf000010.333
Pham lf-cf601001.277
Lindor ss535100.239
Canha 3b000000.245
Alonso 1b422301.211
Vogelbach dh522102.225
S.Marte rf502001.256
McNeil 2b311120.253
Alvarez c312300.238
b-Narváez ph-c100000.184
Guillorme 3b-ss502001.250

ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2904014
Perdomo ss-2b300010.271
K.Marte 2b301000.286
Ahmed ss101000.226
Carroll lf200000.289
a-Lewis ph-lf200000.182
Walker 1b300000.265
Longoria 3b000000.237
Gurriel Jr. dh300002.263
Rivera 3b-1b300001.288
Fletcher rf301000.301
Moreno c300001.267
Thomas cf301000.240

New York205011000_9170
Arizona000000000_040

a-flied out for Carroll in the 7th. b-lined out for Alvarez in the 9th. c-walked for Nimmo in the 9th.

LOB_New York 11, Arizona 3. 2B_Vogelbach (7), McNeil (13), Thomas (10). 3B_Lindor 2 (2). HR_Alonso (26), off R.Nelson; Alvarez (17), off R.Nelson; Lindor (19), off Jameson. RBIs_Alonso 3 (61), Vogelbach (26), McNeil (26), Alvarez 3 (35), Lindor (60).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Pham 3, Nimmo); Arizona 1 (Perdomo). RISP_New York 5 for 13; Arizona 0 for 1.

GIDP_Alonso, Guillorme, Walker.

DP_New York 1 (Guillorme, McNeil, Alonso); Arizona 2 (Perdomo, K.Marte, Walker; Rivera, K.Marte, Walker).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Carrasco, W, 3-3830014965.16
Gott110000120.00
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
R.Nelson, L, 5-5397701665.19
Jameson352212553.32
Ruiz110013223.68
Adams110001203.65
Kelly110010150.00

HBP_Jameson (Alonso), Ruiz (Alvarez). WP_Ruiz.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Will Little; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:37. A_18,514 (48,359).

