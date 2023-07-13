|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|9
|17
|9
|3
|7
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|c-Stewart ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Pham lf-cf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Lindor ss
|5
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Canha 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Alonso 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.211
|Vogelbach dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.225
|S.Marte rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|McNeil 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.253
|Alvarez c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.238
|b-Narváez ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Guillorme 3b-ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|1
|4
|Perdomo ss-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|K.Marte 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Ahmed ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Carroll lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|a-Lewis ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Longoria 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Rivera 3b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Fletcher rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Moreno c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|New York
|205
|011
|000_9
|17
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
a-flied out for Carroll in the 7th. b-lined out for Alvarez in the 9th. c-walked for Nimmo in the 9th.
LOB_New York 11, Arizona 3. 2B_Vogelbach (7), McNeil (13), Thomas (10). 3B_Lindor 2 (2). HR_Alonso (26), off R.Nelson; Alvarez (17), off R.Nelson; Lindor (19), off Jameson. RBIs_Alonso 3 (61), Vogelbach (26), McNeil (26), Alvarez 3 (35), Lindor (60).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Pham 3, Nimmo); Arizona 1 (Perdomo). RISP_New York 5 for 13; Arizona 0 for 1.
GIDP_Alonso, Guillorme, Walker.
DP_New York 1 (Guillorme, McNeil, Alonso); Arizona 2 (Perdomo, K.Marte, Walker; Rivera, K.Marte, Walker).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, W, 3-3
|8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|96
|5.16
|Gott
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|R.Nelson, L, 5-5
|3
|9
|7
|7
|0
|1
|66
|5.19
|Jameson
|3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|55
|3.32
|Ruiz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|22
|3.68
|Adams
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.65
|Kelly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|0.00
HBP_Jameson (Alonso), Ruiz (Alvarez). WP_Ruiz.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Will Little; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:37. A_18,514 (48,359).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.