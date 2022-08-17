New YorkAtlanta
Totals419149Totals31777
Nimmo cf5110Acuña Jr. rf4000
Marte rf5232Swanson ss3001
Lindor ss5221Riley 3b3000
Alonso 1b5112Olson 1b4000
Vogelbach dh4011Rosario dh3100
McNeil 2b5130Contreras c4230
Canha lf3121Harris II cf3110
Naquin ph-lf1000Grissom 2b4223
Baty 3b4112Grossman lf3113
McCann c4000

New York2200011039
Atlanta0010004027

E_Grossman (1). DP_New York 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_New York 7, Atlanta 3. 2B_Canha 2 (14), McNeil (30), Vogelbach (15). HR_Marte 2 (14), Lindor (21), Baty (1), Grossman (2). SB_Grissom (2), Lindor (12), Alonso (3), Harris II (14). SF_Swanson (3).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Scherzer W,9-261-334438
Ottavino H,162-311110
Díaz H,2100002
May132202
Atlanta
Odorizzi L,0-2585522
Matzek100001
Yates111101
Lee110001
Stephens1-333300
Tarnok2-310001

Odorizzi pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Scherzer (Riley).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:22. A_34,308 (41,084).

