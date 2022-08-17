|New York
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|9
|14
|9
|Totals
|31
|7
|7
|7
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marte rf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Lindor ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Rosario dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|McNeil 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Contreras c
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Canha lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Harris II cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Naquin ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grissom 2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Baty 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Grossman lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|220
|001
|103
|—
|9
|Atlanta
|001
|000
|402
|—
|7
E_Grossman (1). DP_New York 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_New York 7, Atlanta 3. 2B_Canha 2 (14), McNeil (30), Vogelbach (15). HR_Marte 2 (14), Lindor (21), Baty (1), Grossman (2). SB_Grissom (2), Lindor (12), Alonso (3), Harris II (14). SF_Swanson (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Scherzer W,9-2
|6
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|8
|Ottavino H,16
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Díaz H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|May
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Atlanta
|Odorizzi L,0-2
|5
|8
|5
|5
|2
|2
|Matzek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Yates
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Lee
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stephens
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Tarnok
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Odorizzi pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Scherzer (Riley).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:22. A_34,308 (41,084).
