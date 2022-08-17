New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals41914926
Nimmo cf511001.267
Marte rf523200.291
Lindor ss522100.271
Alonso 1b511201.276
Vogelbach dh401111.237
McNeil 2b513000.316
Canha lf312111.268
a-Naquin ph-lf100001.251
Baty 3b411200.250
McCann c400001.176

AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31777412
Acuña Jr. rf400010.275
Swanson ss300102.292
Riley 3b300001.288
Olson 1b400004.249
Rosario dh310013.182
Contreras c423001.266
Harris II cf311010.288
Grissom 2b422300.414
Grossman lf311311.280

New York220001103_9140
Atlanta001000402_771

a-struck out for Canha in the 9th.

E_Grossman (1). LOB_New York 7, Atlanta 3. 2B_Canha 2 (14), McNeil (30), Vogelbach (15). HR_Marte (13), off Odorizzi; Lindor (21), off Odorizzi; Baty (1), off Odorizzi; Marte (14), off Yates; Grossman (2), off Ottavino. RBIs_Marte 2 (53), Lindor (83), Baty 2 (2), Canha (40), Alonso 2 (99), Vogelbach (46), Swanson (65), Grissom 3 (7), Grossman 3 (5). SB_Grissom (2), Lindor (12), Alonso (3), Harris II (14). CS_Acuña Jr. (9). SF_Swanson.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Baty, McCann, Naquin); Atlanta 1 (Riley). RISP_New York 3 for 10; Atlanta 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Baty, McNeil, Acuña Jr.. GIDP_Harris II.

DP_New York 1 (Lindor, Alonso).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scherzer, W, 9-261-334438912.15
Ottavino, H, 162-311110162.35
Díaz, H, 2100002101.30
May132202277.43
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Odorizzi, L, 0-2585522925.93
Matzek100001123.45
Yates111101139.00
Lee110001192.31
Stephens1-333300223.29
Tarnok2-310001100.00

Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 3-3, Matzek 1-0, Tarnok 1-1. HBP_Scherzer (Riley). PB_Contreras (2).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:22. A_34,308 (41,084).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

