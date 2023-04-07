MiamiNew York
Totals31363Totals28969
Arraez 2b3110Nimmo cf1200
Soler dh3100Marte rf4211
Cooper 1b4123Lindor ss3112
Chisholm Jr. cf4010Alonso 1b5122
García rf4000McNeil 2b3100
Segura 3b4020Canha lf2101
Sánchez lf3000Locastro lf0000
Fortes c3000Vogelbach dh3011
Berti ss3000Pham ph-dh0000
Escobar 3b4001
Nido c3111

Miami0000000303
New York00210123x9

E_Fortes (1). DP_Miami 1, New York 2. LOB_Miami 5, New York 9. 2B_Arraez (2). HR_Cooper (2), Marte (1), Lindor (1), Alonso (4). SB_Nimmo (2). SF_Nido (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Miami
Cabrera L,0-122-302274
Brazoban131111
Nardi11-300002
Barnes111112
Scott102220
Castano123312
New York
Megill W,2-0630023
Ottavino100002
Santana2-313321
Raley H,31-310000
Reyes110001

Brazoban pitched to 5 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Scott (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:01. A_43,590 (42,136).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

