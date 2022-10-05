|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|1
|7
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|García 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Meneses 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.324
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Vargas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Hernández 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Call cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.245
|Palacios lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Pineda c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|9
|11
|9
|2
|9
|Naquin rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Álvarez c
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.167
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.270
|McNeil 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.326
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.255
|Canha lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.266
|Guillorme 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Vientos 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|McCann 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.195
|Gore cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Washington
|000
|020
|000_2
|8
|0
|New York
|333
|000
|00x_9
|11
|0
LOB_Washington 6, New York 3. 2B_Palacios (2), Call (3), Lindor (25). HR_Call (5), off Williams; Canha (13), off Fedde; McCann (3), off Fedde. RBIs_Call 2 (13), Canha 3 (61), Lindor 3 (107), McCann 3 (18). S_Gore.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Voit, Pineda 2, Palacios); New York 1 (Vogelbach). RISP_Washington 0 for 3; New York 3 for 6.
Runners moved up_Meneses. GIDP_Voit, Naquin.
DP_Washington 1 (García, Vargas, Meneses); New York 1 (Vientos, Guillorme, McCann).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde, L, 6-13
|2
|1-3
|9
|9
|9
|2
|1
|67
|5.81
|Thompson
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.92
|Ramírez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|2.92
|Harvey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.52
|Finnegan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.51
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Givens
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|4.79
|Williams, W, 3-5
|6
|6
|2
|2
|0
|6
|79
|3.21
|May
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|5.04
|Rodríguez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.47
Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 1-0.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:44. A_27,298 (41,922).
