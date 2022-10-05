WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3428217
Thomas rf400000.241
García 2b402001.275
Meneses 1b300011.324
Voit dh400002.228
Vargas ss401000.280
Hernández 3b411000.248
Call cf412201.245
Palacios lf401001.213
Pineda c301001.077

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33911929
Naquin rf410001.203
Álvarez c220021.167
Lindor ss401300.270
McNeil 2b000000.326
Vogelbach dh411003.255
Canha lf422301.266
Guillorme 2b-ss401001.273
Vientos 3b422000.167
McCann 1b413301.195
Gore cf301001.143

Washington000020000_280
New York33300000x_9110

LOB_Washington 6, New York 3. 2B_Palacios (2), Call (3), Lindor (25). HR_Call (5), off Williams; Canha (13), off Fedde; McCann (3), off Fedde. RBIs_Call 2 (13), Canha 3 (61), Lindor 3 (107), McCann 3 (18). S_Gore.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Voit, Pineda 2, Palacios); New York 1 (Vogelbach). RISP_Washington 0 for 3; New York 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Meneses. GIDP_Voit, Naquin.

DP_Washington 1 (García, Vargas, Meneses); New York 1 (Vientos, Guillorme, McCann).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fedde, L, 6-1321-399921675.81
Thompson12-300002202.92
Ramírez210003272.92
Harvey100002102.52
Finnegan110001153.51
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Givens110000184.79
Williams, W, 3-5662206793.21
May100011195.04
Rodríguez110000124.47

Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 1-0.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:44. A_27,298 (41,922).

