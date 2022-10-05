|Washington
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|33
|9
|11
|9
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Naquin rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|García 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Álvarez c
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Meneses 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|3
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vargas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hernández 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Canha lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Call cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Guillorme 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Palacios lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vientos 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Pineda c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McCann 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Gore cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Washington
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|New York
|333
|000
|00x
|—
|9
DP_Washington 1, New York 1. LOB_Washington 6, New York 3. 2B_Palacios (2), Call (3), Lindor (25). HR_Call (5), Canha (13), McCann (3). S_Gore (1).
|2
|9
|9
|9
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:44. A_27,298 (41,922).
