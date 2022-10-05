WashingtonNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34282Totals339119
Thomas rf4000Naquin rf4100
García 2b4020Álvarez c2200
Meneses 1b3000Lindor ss4013
Voit dh4000McNeil 2b0000
Vargas ss4010Vogelbach dh4110
Hernández 3b4110Canha lf4223
Call cf4122Guillorme 2b-ss4010
Palacios lf4010Vientos 3b4220
Pineda c3010McCann 1b4133
Gore cf3010

Washington0000200002
New York33300000x9

DP_Washington 1, New York 1. LOB_Washington 6, New York 3. 2B_Palacios (2), Call (3), Lindor (25). HR_Call (5), Canha (13), McCann (3). S_Gore (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Fedde L,6-1321-399921
Thompson12-300002
Ramírez210003
Harvey100002
Finnegan110001
New York
Givens110000
Williams W,3-5662206
May100011
Rodríguez110000

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:44. A_27,298 (41,922).

