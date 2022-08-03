New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals419149310
Nimmo cf413010.272
Marte rf411100.299
Naquin rf101000.249
Lindor ss311010.262
a-E.Escobar ph-3b100001.218
Alonso 1b421211.276
Vogelbach dh512402.236
McNeil 2b513000.302
Canha lf400001.270
Guillorme 3b-ss511101.286
Nido c411103.216
b-Mazeika ph-c100001.191

WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals38513515
Robles cf511100.231
García ss502201.293
Hernandez dh501001.270
Meneses 1b400000.125
Ruiz c412100.248
Hernández 2b300011.238
Thomas lf411101.234
Palacios rf412001.286
Vargas 3b414000.259

New York002042001_9141
Washington000000005_5131

a-struck out for Lindor in the 8th. b-struck out for Nido in the 9th.

E_Lindor (8), Vargas (2). LOB_New York 9, Washington 7. 2B_McNeil 3 (24), Nido (7), Naquin (13). 3B_Guillorme (1). HR_Alonso (28), off Sánchez; Vogelbach (13), off Weems; Ruiz (4), off Givens; Thomas (10), off Givens. RBIs_Alonso 2 (88), Vogelbach 4 (38), Nido (18), Marte (48), Guillorme (13), Ruiz (24), Thomas (35), Robles (26), García 2 (25).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Nido 2, Vogelbach 3); Washington 2 (García 2). RISP_New York 3 for 17; Washington 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Canha, Guillorme, Robles. GIDP_Marte, Thomas, Meneses.

DP_New York 3 (McNeil, Lindor, Alonso; Guillorme, McNeil, Alonso; McNeil, Alonso); Washington 1 (Vargas, Hernández, Meneses).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bassitt, W, 8-7760014943.61
May110001167.71
Givens2-355500243.70
Lugo1-31000083.35
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sánchez, L, 0-441-355432977.65
Weems12-353301386.04
Cishek110003133.94
Machado120003234.87
Harvey111101172.84

Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 2-2, Weems 3-3. IBB_off Sánchez (Alonso). HBP_Sánchez (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, David Rackley.

T_3:18. A_27,851 (41,339).

