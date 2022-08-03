|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|9
|14
|9
|3
|10
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Marte rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Naquin rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|a-E.Escobar ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Alonso 1b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.276
|Vogelbach dh
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.236
|McNeil 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Guillorme 3b-ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Nido c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.216
|b-Mazeika ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|5
|13
|5
|1
|5
|Robles cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|García ss
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.293
|Hernandez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Meneses 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Ruiz c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Hernández 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Thomas lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Palacios rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Vargas 3b
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|New York
|002
|042
|001_9
|14
|1
|Washington
|000
|000
|005_5
|13
|1
a-struck out for Lindor in the 8th. b-struck out for Nido in the 9th.
E_Lindor (8), Vargas (2). LOB_New York 9, Washington 7. 2B_McNeil 3 (24), Nido (7), Naquin (13). 3B_Guillorme (1). HR_Alonso (28), off Sánchez; Vogelbach (13), off Weems; Ruiz (4), off Givens; Thomas (10), off Givens. RBIs_Alonso 2 (88), Vogelbach 4 (38), Nido (18), Marte (48), Guillorme (13), Ruiz (24), Thomas (35), Robles (26), García 2 (25).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Nido 2, Vogelbach 3); Washington 2 (García 2). RISP_New York 3 for 17; Washington 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Canha, Guillorme, Robles. GIDP_Marte, Thomas, Meneses.
DP_New York 3 (McNeil, Lindor, Alonso; Guillorme, McNeil, Alonso; McNeil, Alonso); Washington 1 (Vargas, Hernández, Meneses).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 8-7
|7
|6
|0
|0
|1
|4
|94
|3.61
|May
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|7.71
|Givens
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|24
|3.70
|Lugo
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.35
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sánchez, L, 0-4
|4
|1-3
|5
|5
|4
|3
|2
|97
|7.65
|Weems
|1
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|38
|6.04
|Cishek
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|3.94
|Machado
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|4.87
|Harvey
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|2.84
Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 2-2, Weems 3-3. IBB_off Sánchez (Alonso). HBP_Sánchez (Canha).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, David Rackley.
T_3:18. A_27,851 (41,339).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.