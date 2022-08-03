New YorkWashington
Totals419149Totals385135
Nimmo cf4130Robles cf5111
Marte rf4111García ss5022
Naquin rf1010Hernandez dh5010
Lindor ss3110Meneses 1b4000
E.Escobar ph-3b1000Ruiz c4121
Alonso 1b4212Hernández 2b3000
Vogelbach dh5124Thomas lf4111
McNeil 2b5130Palacios rf4120
Canha lf4000Vargas 3b4140
Guillorme 3b-ss5111
Nido c4111
Mazeika ph-c1000

New York0020420019
Washington0000000055

E_Lindor (8), Vargas (2). DP_New York 3, Washington 1. LOB_New York 9, Washington 7. 2B_McNeil 3 (24), Nido (7), Naquin (13). 3B_Guillorme (1). HR_Alonso (28), Vogelbach (13), Ruiz (4), Thomas (10).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Bassitt W,8-7760014
May110001
Givens2-355500
Lugo1-310000
Washington
Sánchez L,0-441-355432
Weems12-353301
Cishek110003
Machado120003
Harvey111101

HBP_Sánchez (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, David Rackley.

T_3:18. A_27,851 (41,339).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

