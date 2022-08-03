|New York
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|9
|14
|9
|Totals
|38
|5
|13
|5
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Robles cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Marte rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|García ss
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Naquin rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hernandez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Meneses 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|E.Escobar ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Alonso 1b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Hernández 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vogelbach dh
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Thomas lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|McNeil 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Palacios rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vargas 3b
|4
|1
|4
|0
|Guillorme 3b-ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Nido c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Mazeika ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|002
|042
|001
|—
|9
|Washington
|000
|000
|005
|—
|5
E_Lindor (8), Vargas (2). DP_New York 3, Washington 1. LOB_New York 9, Washington 7. 2B_McNeil 3 (24), Nido (7), Naquin (13). 3B_Guillorme (1). HR_Alonso (28), Vogelbach (13), Ruiz (4), Thomas (10).
|4
|5
|5
|4
|3
|2
|1
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_Sánchez (Canha).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, David Rackley.
T_3:18. A_27,851 (41,339).
