Diamondbacks seventh. Christian Walker homers to left field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. grounds out to shortstop, Brett Baty to Pete Alonso. Jake McCarthy called out on strikes. Carson Kelly strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Mets 0.
Mets ninth. Starling Marte grounds out to second base, Ketel Marte to Christian Walker. Jeff McNeil flies out to deep left field to Corbin Carroll. Francisco Alvarez homers to right field. Brett Baty singles to right field. Mark Canha triples to deep center field. Brett Baty scores. Brandon Nimmo walks. Tommy Pham grounds out to second base, Ketel Marte to Christian Walker.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 2, Diamondbacks 1.
