Diamondbacks first. Geraldo Perdomo strikes out on a foul tip. Jake McCarthy strikes out swinging. Corbin Carroll homers to left field. Christian Walker strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Mets 0.
Mets fourth. Tommy Pham grounds out to shortstop, Nick Ahmed to Christian Walker. Francisco Lindor walks. Pete Alonso strikes out swinging. Francisco Lindor steals second. Jeff McNeil singles to shortstop. Francisco Lindor to third. Starling Marte homers to left field. Jeff McNeil scores. Francisco Lindor scores. Daniel Vogelbach grounds out to second base, Geraldo Perdomo to Christian Walker.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 3, Diamondbacks 1.
Diamondbacks fourth. Jake McCarthy strikes out swinging. Corbin Carroll grounds out to first base, Pete Alonso to Max Scherzer. Christian Walker homers to center field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homers to left field. Emmanuel Rivera flies out to left field to Tommy Pham.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 3, Diamondbacks 3.
Mets fifth. Francisco Alvarez strikes out swinging. Brett Baty grounds out to shallow infield, Christian Walker to Zach Davies. Brandon Nimmo homers to right field. Tommy Pham strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 4, Diamondbacks 3.
Diamondbacks fifth. Carson Kelly pops out to shallow right field to Jeff McNeil. Nick Ahmed strikes out swinging. Alek Thomas singles to second base. Geraldo Perdomo walks. Jake McCarthy singles to second base. Geraldo Perdomo to second. Alek Thomas to third. Corbin Carroll walks. Jake McCarthy to second. Geraldo Perdomo to third. Alek Thomas scores. Christian Walker strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mets 4, Diamondbacks 4.
Mets seventh. Starling Marte flies out to right center field to Alek Thomas. Daniel Vogelbach walks. Francisco Alvarez homers to center field. DJ Stewart scores. Brett Baty strikes out swinging. Brandon Nimmo walks. Tommy Pham flies out to right center field to Jake McCarthy.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 6, Diamondbacks 4.
Mets eighth. Francisco Lindor hit by pitch. Pete Alonso strikes out swinging. Jeff McNeil walks. Francisco Lindor to second. Starling Marte walks. DJ Stewart out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Corbin Carroll. Jeff McNeil to third. Francisco Lindor scores. Francisco Alvarez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 7, Diamondbacks 4.
Mets ninth. Brett Baty singles to left field. Brandon Nimmo lines out to center field to Dominic Fletcher. Tommy Pham grounds out to shortstop, Emmanuel Rivera to Christian Walker. Brett Baty to third. Francisco Lindor doubles to deep right field. Brett Baty scores. Pete Alonso grounds out to shortstop, Nick Ahmed to Christian Walker.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 8, Diamondbacks 4.
Diamondbacks ninth. Nick Ahmed singles to center field. Kyle Lewis flies out to right field to Starling Marte. Geraldo Perdomo lines out to center field to Brandon Nimmo. Dominic Fletcher walks. Corbin Carroll singles to left field. Dominic Fletcher to second. Nick Ahmed to third. Christian Walker walks. Corbin Carroll to second. Dominic Fletcher to third. Nick Ahmed scores. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Gabriel Moreno out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 4 left on. Mets 8, Diamondbacks 5.
