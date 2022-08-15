Braves second. William Contreras homers to center field. Eddie Rosario homers to right field. Travis d'Arnaud hit by pitch. Vaughn Grissom lines out to second base to Jeff McNeil. Michael Harris II reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Travis d'Arnaud out at second. Ronald Acuna Jr. doubles to left field. Michael Harris II scores. Dansby Swanson walks. Austin Riley grounds out to shallow infield, Eduardo Escobar to Pete Alonso.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 3, Mets 0.
Braves fourth. Travis d'Arnaud grounds out to shortstop, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso. Vaughn Grissom singles to left field. Michael Harris II grounds out to shallow infield, Eduardo Escobar to Pete Alonso. Vaughn Grissom to third. Ronald Acuna Jr. doubles to left center field. Vaughn Grissom scores. Dansby Swanson singles to center field. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Austin Riley grounds out to shortstop, Eduardo Escobar to Pete Alonso.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 5, Mets 0.
Mets fifth. Jeff McNeil doubles to deep right center field, advances to 3rd. Throwing error by Ronald Acuna Jr.. Eduardo Escobar grounds out to shallow right field, Vaughn Grissom to Matt Olson. Jeff McNeil scores. James McCann grounds out to shortstop, Vaughn Grissom to Matt Olson. Brandon Nimmo grounds out to first base to Matt Olson.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Braves 5, Mets 1.
Braves sixth. Travis d'Arnaud reaches on error. Fielding error by Eduardo Escobar. Vaughn Grissom walks. Travis d'Arnaud to second. Michael Harris II singles to center field. Vaughn Grissom to second. Travis d'Arnaud scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. doubles to deep right field. Michael Harris II to third. Vaughn Grissom scores. Dansby Swanson singles to center field. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Michael Harris II scores. Austin Riley singles to shallow left field. Dansby Swanson to second. Matt Olson singles to center field. Austin Riley to second. Dansby Swanson scores. William Contreras strikes out on a foul tip. Robbie Grossman pinch-hitting for Eddie Rosario. Robbie Grossman strikes out swinging. Travis d'Arnaud homers to left field. Matt Olson scores. Austin Riley scores. Vaughn Grissom doubles to left field. Michael Harris II grounds out to shallow infield, Mychal Givens to Pete Alonso.
8 runs, 7 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Braves 13, Mets 1.
